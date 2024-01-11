Ghanaian Chef Cooks For More Than 220 Hours Straight, Attempts To Break World Record

A chef from Ghana recently tried to set a world record (Photo Credit: Instagram/ failaabdulrazak)

Chefs and food enthusiasts around the globe attempt to set a wide variety of world records. Several food-related feats have made headlines in the past months, from speed-eating pasta to curating expensive sushi platters. Among the latest ones is that of Chef Failatu Abdul-Razak from Ghana. She recently attempted to break the record by cooking non-stop for more than 227 hours, as per the BBC. Guinness World Records (GWR) is yet to confirm her as the new holder of the record for the longest cooking marathon. The official response on X (Formerly Twitter) says they look forward to reviewing her evidence.

AP reported that some of the dishes she made during her marathon were spicy jollof rice and banku - "a traditional dish of fermented cornmeal balls in a soup". Celebrities, local supporters, and politicians thronged to the Modern City Hotel in Tamale, where Chef Failatu was cooking non-stop. Before the marathon, she had called the attempt a "national assignment".

In October 2023, Irish Chef Alan Fisher made headlines when he cooked for 119 hours and 57 minutes at his restaurant in Japan. In doing so, he broke the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest cooking marathon. Now, just a few months later, he seems to have been dethroned by the Ghanaian chef. Alan is also the holder of the record for the longest baking marathon (individual). He took only a day's break between the two record-breaking marathons. The baking record stands at 47 hours and 21 minutes. Read more about his feats here.

