This Is How Your Gut Bacteria May Contribute To Diabetes: 5 Foods To Manage Diabetes 

Your gut bacteria can affect how cells respond to insulin; if you do not pay attention to your diet, this interaction of your gut microbiome and insulin may even contribute to Type-2 diabetes in some, says a new study.The study published in the journal Cell explored that the gut microbiota of people with treatment-naive Type-2 diabetes can be linked to a different metabolism of the amino acid histidine, which is mainly derived from the diet. For the study, the researchers examined 649 participants.

This in turn leads to the formation of imidazole propionate, a substance that impairs the cells' ability to respond to insulin. Therefore, reducing the amount of bacterial-produced imidazole propionate could be a new way of treating patients with such disease.

"This substance does not cause all Type-2 diabetes, but our working hypothesis is that there are sub-populations of patients who might benefit from changing their diet or altering their gut microbiota to reduce the levels of imidazole propionate," said Fredrik Backhed, Professor at the University of Gothenburg in Sweden.

As part of the research, the scientists used fecal samples. The findings revealed that the microbiota of people with Type-2 diabetes produced imidazole propionate when histidine was added. However, this mechanism was not found in the diabetes-free control subjects.

"Our findings show clearly how important the interaction between gut microbiota and diet is to understand our metabolism in health and disease," said Backhed.

The result also shows that gut bacteria from different individuals can lead to the production of completely different substances that may have very specific effects in the body," he noted.

Foods to manage diabetes:

It has been established over time that a diabetic needs to be extra cautious of their diet. Sugary foods, aerated drinks and snacks made with refined carbs are known to surge blood sugar levels. To keep your blood sugar levels stable you must include more foods that are high on fibres. Fibres take time to break down, which ensures that they are not metabolised by your system too quickly. This further ensures your blood sugar are stable for a longer period. Here are some of the best fibre rich foods you must add to your diet.



1. Oats

2. Lentils, legumes and beans

3. Green leafy vegetables like spinach, lettuce and cabbage

4. Apples

5. Whole grains like buckwheat and ragi

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



(With inputs IANS)