These Foods Will Help You Get A Better Sleep

Sleep deprivation can cause a lot of health problems. Apart from making you feel grumpy and irritated, poor sleep may also put you at a high risk of Alzheimer's disease. In a recent study published in journal Annals of Neurology, it was found that a sleep-deprived brain could produce more of Alzheimer's protein amyloid beta than it can dispose of.According to the researchers, the increased levels of Alzheimer's protein amyloid beta can potentially end up with dementia. It is very important to get an adequate amount of sleep on an everyday basis as it helps the body in regaining a lot of energy. There are certain foods that can help you in getting a good night's sleep.Consuming a glass of warm milk before going to bed can result in a better sleep as it raises the body temperature and will end up making you feel naturally sleepy. Eating a banana before going to bed can also help you get a sound sleep as it loaded with a lot of essential vitamins, minerals and antioxidants.Pair them with some pumpkin seeds as they contain Tryptophan, an amino acid that helps with sleep. Apart from this, walnuts are an excellent source of sleep-regulating hormone melatonin, which is claimed to improve sleep quality to a great extent.