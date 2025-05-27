Revolutionary Brain Scan Detects Alzheimer's Before Symptoms Appear

Scientists have devised a world-first brain scanning technique that could identify signs of Alzheimer's disease, years before the symptoms appear. Using a technique called cortical disarray measurement (CDM) which analyses MRI scans to pinpoint more subtle signs of neurodegeneration, scientists are hoping to help millions with concerns about dementia.

Currently, doctors diagnose diseases like dementia through a combination of questionnaires, which show memory problems and MRI scans. However, this process means people are diagnosed only when the disease has progressed.

Through the new "precision diagnostic tool", doctors will be able to spot disruptions in the structure and function of the cortex, particularly those associated with functions such as memory, decision-making and language.

"Our sophisticated diffusion analysis is based on a deep understanding of neuropathology, and the correlations between microscopic brain data and MRI analysis," British company Oxford Brain Diagnostics, which developed the novel technique, said in a statement.

How does it work?

As per the company, CDM is an all-in-one solution that is cloud native, non-invasive and monitors brain changes in patients across the multiple stages of adult life.

CDM Insights processes clinical MRI scan data from both 1.5T and 3T scanners

It then delivers outputs in the form of images and numerical values, usually presented as percentiles of a normative population distribution

The proprietary technology has already been designated by the US Food and Drug Administration for use in the United States as a "breakthrough" device.

Dr Steven Chance, former associate professor of neuroscience at Oxford, and Prof Mark Jenkinson, a leading expert in brain imaging, are the brains behind the company with UK investment firm BGF and the Oxford Technology & Innovations Fund providing the funding for the venture.

Last month, researchers at Mass General Brigham also came up with an artificial intelligence (AI) tool capable of predicting brain decline in patients, years in advance.

The AI tool analyses subtle changes in brain activity during sleep using electroencephalography (EEG) to make the prediction. During one of the studies, it correctly flagged 85 per cent of individuals who eventually experienced cognitive decline, with an overall accuracy of 77 per cent.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), about 55 million people worldwide live with dementia. Multiple studies have suggested that prior to the onset of cognitive impairment, alterations in behaviour and physiological functions may occur. Identifying these signals at the prodromal stages may potentially provide a better window for effective interventions.