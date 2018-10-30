Tej Patta (Bay Leaves) For Diabetes: How To Use This Herb To Regulate Blood Sugar

Highlights Bay leaves may improve insulin function in diabetes patients Tej patta contains polyphenols which aide glucose control Tej patta can be added to soups and curries to reap its benefits

Diabetes is a health condition where the body experiences erratic rise and fall in blood sugar levels. This can cause a number of other health complications. The condition is particularly widespread in India. According to one estimate, currently some 62 million Indians suffer from diabetes mellitus, which constitutes about 7 per cent of the entire adult population of the country. According to Indian Heart Association, the number of diabetics in India will jump to 109 million people by 2035. Furthermore, the condition, on an average, is said to strike by the time people cross the age of 40. Diet is a crucial part of managing and preventing diabetes and healthy diet practices as well as regular exercises may go a long way in alleviating the symptoms and even potentially preventing the condition. There are a number of ingredients that we can include in our daily meals, which may help regulate blood sugar levels and bay leaves or tej patta is one of them.

Tej patta is used in a number of Indian dishes, to add flavour and give them a punch of nutrition as well. It is also known as the Malabar Leaf and its scientific name is Laurus Nobilis. This herb is present in a number of Indian kitchens and is fortified with the presence of a number of essential nutrients and minerals like vitamins A and C, as well as folic acid. It is used in a number of soups, curries and rice dishes and it adds a distinct pungent flavour to the dishes. The rich nutrient profile of the herb ensures that it delivers a host of health benefits, like preventing digestive troubles, protecting the heart and even acting as a stress buster. But diabetics can especially benefit by including it in their dishes as it may help improve insulin function.

Bay Leaves For Diabetes: How It Helps

A 2016 study published in the journal of Clinical Biochemistry and Nutrition concluded that consuming just 1 to 3 gm of bay leaves for 30 days, helped people suffering from Type-2 diabetes, improve insulin function. The leaves have a hypoglycaemic effect on diabetes patients, due to the presence of a number of phytochemicals and essential oils in it. Consumption of bay leaves was found to improve insulin and glucose metabolism. The active component of bay leaves is a polyphenol, which helps in controlling glucose levels. Additionally, they were also found to improve the lipid profile of patients.

How To Use Bay Leaves To Manage Diabetes

To reap the full benefits of tej patta or bay leaves, diabetics are advised to consume it along with their regular medication as well as follow other healthy diet and lifestyle regulations. You can add whole bay leaves to your soups and curries or even grind the dried leaves into a powder and add it to your meals, to benefit from the herb. Just a spoonful of the herb is enough and may help regulate blood sugar levels.

