Swiggy Scam Exposed: Internet Personality Swati Mukund Recounts Troubling Incident

Swati Mukund narrated her troubling experience with food delivery app Swiggy.

Ordering food has become super easy thanks to food delivery apps like Swiggy and Zomato. With a few taps on your phone, you can have your favourite meals delivered right to your doorstep. Whether you're craving a quick snack or a full-course meal, it's just a click away. These apps make it simple to explore different restaurants and choose from a variety of cuisines. However, in a recent revelation, internet personality Swati Mukund exposed what she claims to be a new scam associated with Swiggy. "Swiggy has come up with a new scam in the market these days," she started in her latest Instagram video.

According to Mukund, she placed a food order on the app at 8:20, and despite the app indicating a delivery time of 30 minutes, her order did not arrive until 9:00.

Frustrated by the delay, Mukund reached out to Swiggy's customer care, requesting the cancellation of the order, explaining that her food hadn't been picked up even after 45 minutes.

However, Mukund alleges that the customer care representatives insisted that the order was picked up at 8:40 PM in their system. They pointed out that based on the 30-minute delivery commitment, they had until 9:10 PM to deliver the food. Despite Mukund's attempts to reason with the customer care team, she claims that Swiggy did not cancel the order or initiate a refund. She concluded the video, by saying, "So this is a reminder to myself to never trust Swiggy for your food needs ever again."

"Swiggy not cool at all!" she wrote as the caption.

"This has happened with me and a couple of others I know, and this isn't what I expected of you. Honestly. I've been a user and a regular one at that, but I guess serving customers food or good service isn't on your menu anymore. And I paid 150 rupees for delivery for a 1.8 km distance," she added.

Mukund continued in a comment, "Also, to add here, the issue wasn't with food that's being cooked. I'd ordered a cake for someone and usually cakes and sweets are ready items. With hot meals I've always given the benefit of the doubt to the service providers. So the dwindling timelines were obviously annoying."

Watch the video here:

Mukund later provided an update in the comments, revealing that Swiggy had reached out to her regarding the situation. "Swiggy got in touch with me and I had a conversation with their senior representative. They've assured me that they'll train their customer care representatives in a better manner and that this won't be repeated with me or the other customers in future. I also addressed some of the complaints from the comments section here and mentioned how harrowing it is for a common person to get in touch and speak to someone sensible from their end. I'm hoping this'll pave way for better service in the future."

