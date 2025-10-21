Bengal Man Gets Tandoori Chicken Instead Of Veg Meal Ordered On Diwali, Restaurant Responds

A LinkedIn user based in West Bengal recently complained about a Swiggy order mistake that left his family members "shaken" on Diwali. The user, Sumit Agarwal, claimed that he got non-veg food instead of the veg meal he had called for. His original order was allegedly a Mutter Mushroom from Rang De Basanti Dhaba. He claimed that Tandoori Chicken Classic was delivered instead. Revealing that he belongs to a Marwari family, Sumit went on to describe their reaction to receiving a non-veg dish on a festive day.

He wrote, "This isn't just a delivery mistake. It's emotional trauma. My mother, who has been a strict vegetarian after her marriage, was visibly shaken. Imagine opening your meal after a puja, expecting a vegetarian dish - and finding meat instead. The shock. The disbelief. The silence that follows."

The LinkedIn user implied that the incident was a grave one because of what food represents. "For many of us, food isn't just food. It's an expression of faith, purity, and tradition. It's how we honour our beliefs. I understand that mistakes happen. But some mistakes hurt differently - because they cross emotional and cultural boundaries." He added, "I'm not sharing this out of anger. I'm sharing this because I hope Swiggy and Rang De Basanti Dhaba take this seriously."

The user also linked the incident to a larger context about food and dietary traditions in India. According to him, such mistakes have a deep impact on a personal level due to several reasons. He explained, "We live in a diverse country - where faith and food are deeply personal, and respecting that diversity matters. Inclusion isn't only about accessibility. It's also about cultural sensitivity. I sincerely hope no other family goes through this. Because sometimes, what's delivered on your plate can hurt far beyond the taste. It's not just about food. It's about faith and respect." Check out the full post here or see the screengrabs below:

Photo Credit: LinkedIn/ Sumit Agarwal

Zing Restaurants, the parent company that operates Rang De Basanti Dhaba, apologised in the comment section on LinkedIn. They stated, "Hi Sumit, we're truly sorry for what you and your family experienced. We understand that this isn't just a mix-up; it's deeply personal and carries emotional weight. After checking the order details, we found that this was part of a batch order dispatch where the same delivery executive was carrying both orders, and a mix-up occurred at the aggregator's end. We've already reached out to Swiggy to ensure tighter checks so this never happens again. Our sincere apologies once again to you and your family. We've shared all the details with you via DM."

NDTV has reached out to Swiggy for comment. So far, they haven't responded.

Disclaimer: NDTV does not vouch for the claims in the post by the LinkedIn user.