Summer Diet: Include Desi Ghee To Burn Belly Fat And Lose Weight Effectively



Ghee for belly fat: Here's how it aids weight loss

It is a common perception that ghee or clarified butter is unhealthy and fattening, which can easily make you gain weight. Turns out, this may not be true. Pure homemade ghee, particularly made from cow's milk comes packed with essential nutrients that are required for a healthy body. Ghee is an excellent source of fat-soluble vitamins and healthy fatty acids that aid in weight loss. According to Nutritionist and Health Coach Shilpa Arora, once made, ghee contains practically no lactose and casein, making it suitable for people who cannot digest dairy. So what makes it an amazing ingredient to lose weight and what is it that it has, which helps burn your belly fat, further giving you a flat tummy.

Ghee, despite its reputation as an unhealthy kitchen ingredient is actually healthy if eaten in the right proportion. Here's how it helps people lose weight and burn belly fat:

Ghee is packed with essential amino acids that assist in mobilising the fat and making the fat cells to shrink in size. So, if you think your body is accumulating fat quickly, consider adding ghee to your weight loss diet. Ghee contains conjugated linoleic acid, which is a type of omega-6 fatty acids, which when consumed aids in weight loss. Omega-6 fatty acids can also help increase lean body mass and reduce fat mass, which in turn aids weight loss. Similarly, the omega-3 fatty acids in ghee also help you lose inches and shed body fat. Moreover, ghee comes packed with a range of benefits, ranging from improving digestion to preventing inflammation, which can further help you lose weight.

While ghee may be a great ingredient that may help you lose weight, you should understand that anything in excess is bad. Despite its health benefits and benefits for weight loss, ghee should be taken in moderation, considering it is high in saturated fats. It is okay to take one to two teaspoons of ghee every day in order to yield maximum benefits.

So, use ghee for burning belly fat and ensure shedding some kilos; don't forget to add a healthy diet and engage in exercises to lose weight in a healthy way.