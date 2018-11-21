Sugar-Sweetened Beverages May Be Addictive; Switch To These Healthy Drinks Instead

According to a study published in the Journal Appetite, apart from being harmful, sugar-sweetened beverages may also be addictive. The findings of the study also suggest that young people between 13 and 18 years of age, who were deprived of sugar drinks for just three days, reported headaches, cravings and other withdrawal symptoms. The study had about 25 participants normally consuming at least three sugar-sweetened beverages a day before the study. The youngsters reported the following specific symptoms during the three-day period of cessation from sugar drinks: increased headaches, decreased motivation to do work, lack of contentment, inability to concentrate, cravings for sugary drinks and lower ratings of overall well-being.

For the study, all the participants, who were obese, were asked to consume their normal beverages for five days, and once the study begins, they were instructed to consume only water or plain milk. According to the researchers, an abundance of research suggests that sugary drinks can lead to a number of chronic diseases. The researchers claimed that these drinks may have addictive properties, and their ubiquitous availability and advertising makes it even more concerning.

Sugar-sweetened drinks are generally addictive due to the sugar present in them; other factors that make them favourite among youngsters include attractive packaging and the taste they have to offer. These beverages only lead you to obesity and other health problems. We suggest you pick some amazing health drinks instead of these sugar-sweetened drinks and keep your body off any chronic disease.

1. Iced tea

If you'd like to drink something sugary, why not try drinking homemade iced tea? Brew a naturally sweet tea like apple, cinnamon, mint or berry tea. Once brewed, leave the glass of tea with tea bags in the refrigerator overnight. If you wish to make it fizzy, add some soda to it.

2. Smoothies

Smoothies are nothing but thick, creamy and cold beverage made from pureed raw fruit, vegetables, and sometimes dairy products. It's not only delicious but also super healthy. You could enjoy the natural sweetness of fruits and avoid consuming artificial sweeteners.

3. Infused water

Flavoured waters are the best when it comes to keeping it healthy. Just add slices of your favourite fruits or veggies like lemon, watermelon, cucumber or mint to a pitcher of cold water and let the water infuse all the goodness in the fruits and vegetables. Sip the infused water through the day and enjoy good health.

4. Herbal tea

If you want a light and delicious drink, herbal tea is the way to go. Enjoy the flavours of dandelion, chamomile, hibiscus, rooibos, and ginger that are not only good in taste, but also super healthy.

Enjoy these healthy alternatives of sugary drinks and make a healthy start!