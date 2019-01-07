Suffering From Hypertension? Try This 'Superfood' To Manage Your Blood Pressure

It is very important for people with high blood pressure and hypertension to keep a check on their dietary habits. Eating foods that are good for high blood pressure may go a long way in managing the condition of hypertension. As per the researchers at the Mediterranean Neurological Institute in Pozzilli, Italy, eating spirulina – a superfood made from algae may help manage high blood pressure. Spirulina is described as one of the superfoods that contain a specific protein, which is found to relax arteries in animals, say researchers.

Scientifically known as arthrospira platensis, spirulina is a type of bacteria that may help regulate blood pressure and may help manage hypertension. The researchers used certain molecules of spirulina, called SP6, to test its health benefits. They simulated the effects of digesting spirulina on isolated arteries and animals in the lab. "We reproduced what happens in the human gut after ingesting the substance," lead author Albino Carrizzo was quoted as saying. "This way we have been able to isolate the peptides that would be absorbed by our body," he added.

The study that was published in the journal Hypertension found that these molecules in spirulina, when injected in body, stimulate a process that releases nitric oxide. This further triggers relaxation of the artery, which can help lower the blood pressure level by increasing the amount of blood pumped in one motion.

But, that's not it. Spirulina is packed with various nutrients like protein, iron, potassium, magnesium, along with various other minerals, which are good for managing blood pressure levels. Moreover, spirulina is extensively used in health supplements and beverages to manage various lifestyle diseases, including hay fever, PMS and diabetes.

However, more research is needed into the potential of spirulina, but the findings are promising for the future of "natural" treatments for high blood pressure, the researchers noted.