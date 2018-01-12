Stress At Work Could Up Diabetes Risk: 5 Foods That May Combat Stress Naturally According to a latest study, workers who experience excessive stress on the job over time may be more likely to develop diabetes than their coworkers who don't

For the study, the team of researchers from Xinjiang Medical University examined the data collected from 3,730 petroleum industry workers in China. None of the workers suffered from diabetes at the start of the study.



After 12 years of follow-up, the findings reported in Diabetes Care revealed that workers who had been taking too much stress at task were 57 percent more likely to develop diabetes.



Mjaor changes in work could affect the various factors that play a part in triggering diabetes risk.



One in 10 adults had diabetes in 2014 worldwide. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has claimed that the condition would be the seventh leading cause of death by the year 2030.



The study looked into several aspects of job-related stress. The researchers revealed that the major "task stressors" that contributed the most to the condition were feeling overloaded with work or unclear about expectations or responsibilities of the job, and the strains of physical labor.



There were a couple of limitations to the study as well, like its focus on workers in a single, predominantly male industry and its reliance on stress and diabetes assessments at just two points in time.



Stress paves way for many associated and behavorial problems like binge eating, consumption of high fat, and sugary foods. Physical inactivity coupled with stress at work and sedantry behavior may also up the risk. It is therefore important to maintain a healthy lifestyle and a healthy weight, even during stressful periods at work.



A few changes in the daily diet can play a significant role in boosting your mental health and could also reduce anxiety to a great extent.



1. Blueberries



Blueberries are an excellent source of antioxidants which have numerous benefits to provide. Berries including raspberries, strawberries and even blackberries are all a good source of vitamin C which can help in combating stress to a great extent.



2. Banana



Bananas are rich in Vitamin C which is a great stress-fighting nutrient. It helps repair cell damage caused due to stress. Also, the potassium that it contains helps in maintaining healthy heart muscles



3. Dark Chocolate



Dark chocolate is a great source of healthy antioxidants like polyphenols and flavonoids which are particularly known to lower the blood pressure, ultimately making you feel calmer.



4. Garlic



Stress and anxiety can make you feel lethargic and can impact the immune system to a great extent. Garlic is one food which is packed with antioxidants that neutralize free radicals in the body.



5. Green Tea



While it does contain caffeine, green tea also has amino acids which act as a brain booster. Having green tea in moderation can enhance the mental performance to a great extent.









