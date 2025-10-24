Spain's 'Chair Thieves' Arrested For Stealing Over 1,000 Restaurant Seats

In a strange turn of events, restaurant and bar owners across parts of Spain have found themselves short of a very specific piece of furniture - their dining chairs. Spain's National Police have arrested seven individuals accused of stealing over a thousand chairs from outdoor seating areas across Madrid and nearby municipalities, according to a report by the Associated Press.

1,100 Chairs Stolen In 2 Months

The group - six men and one woman - allegedly targeted restaurants and bars in Madrid and Talavera de la Reina, a smaller city southwest of the capital. In just two months, between August and September, they reportedly stole around 1,100 chairs from 18 different establishments. The total value of the stolen property is estimated at 60,000 euros (approximately Rs 61 lakh).

Investigators revealed that the suspects primarily operated at night, choosing venues where outdoor furniture was left stacked and chained after closing hours. Despite such security measures, the group managed to quietly remove the chairs without raising immediate suspicion.

Stolen Restaurant Chairs Resold In Spain And Abroad

According to police, the stolen chairs were resold not only within Spain but also shipped off to buyers in Morocco and Romania. Authorities believe the operation was well-organised, with the group functioning as a coordinated criminal network.

The suspects now face charges of theft and belonging to a criminal organisation. Police officials highlighted that while minor thefts are not uncommon, the large-scale and systematic targeting of outdoor seating areas is highly unusual.

A Reminder For Restaurants To Stay Vigilant

Spanish police have urged restaurant and bar owners to remain cautious and reinforce security measures for outdoor furniture, especially during night hours. As reported by People Magazine, authorities reminded establishments that even seemingly mundane objects like chairs can become unexpected targets.