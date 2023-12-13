Smriti Irani Received 'Two Types Of Diet Advice', Shares Humorous Post

(Photo Credit: Instagram/ smritiiraniofficial)

When people around us hear we're going on a diet, we are bombarded with advice and suggestions. While some of them are useful, others may be unclear. Smriti Irani recently shared a witty post on this topic. She met two famous personalities - Jackie Shroff and JD Majethia at an award show. It turns out that she had diet-related conversations with both of them. Wondering what they advised her to do? Smriti Irani has shared a light-hearted Instagram post about the same.

The post has two photos. In the first, Smriti is photographed with Jackie, and in the second, with JD. In the caption, she has written, "DIET ki salah ke do prakaar - mehnat bahut but no chamatkar. [Two types of diet advice - lots of hard work but no miracles.]" She then noted down what was Jackie Shroff's suggestion: "Bidu wazan kam kar .. fit reh fat mat ho re. Anda kha baingan kha bread mat kha re. [Friend, reduce your weight... be fit, not fat. Eat eggs, eat brinjal but don't eat bread.]"

And what did JD Majethia have to say? Fans of the popular series 'Khichdi' and the character 'Himanshu' (played by JD) will understand the logic behind his advice: "Ben wazan kam kar ... diet kar kissi ko pata nahi chalega. [Sister, reduce your weight... go on a diet and no one will come to know.]" Take a look at Smriti's Instagram post below.

In the comment section, it is clear that many people have found the post hilarious. Several Instagram users lauded Smriti's sense of humour and appreciated the witty caption.

Before this, Smriti's foodie side shone through an Instagram story about her love for malpua with rabri. The text on the photo read, "Conspiracy to keep me fat...when after a meal of sauteed broccoli they serve...Malpua." Check out the full story here.

