Sleep Duration May Affect Patients With Chronic Kidney Diseases; Try These Foods To Sleep Better

According to a study published in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology, while sleep duration matters a lot, it is specifically vital for patients with chronic kidney diseases. Sleep duration may influence the health-related quality of life experienced by individuals with chronic kidney diseases (CKD). In patients with CKD, fatigue, lack of energy and drowsiness are the most common symptoms that result in poor health-related quality of life, a patient's comprehensive perception of physical and mental health.

For the study, researchers examined data from 1910 adults. The team found that seven hour sleepers had the highest HRQOL, based on survey scores. There was an inverted U-Shaped relationship between sleep duration and HRQOL so that those who slept less than five hours per day or more than nine hours per day had lower HRQOL.

Additional studies are needed to determine whether promoting optimal sleep among patients may improve their health outcomes, claimed the research.

Getting enough sleep is very important as it helps keep the body healthy and fit in many ways. Here are some sleep inducing foods that may help you get sound sleep for a good duration.

1. Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate helps you feel drowsy, thanks to the presence of caffeine in it. Milk also contains serotonin that helps you get a sound sleep.

2. Bananas

They are excellent sources of potassium and magnesium that are said to be muscle relaxants, helping you to sleep well. The vitamin B6 found in this fruit eventually converts tryptophan into serotonin.

3. Cherries

This fruit is rich in melatonin that balances the body's sleeping cycle. Consumption of extra amount of melatonin will give your body the signal to sleep.

4. Bread

Carbohydrates do give a boost to the sugar levels in the body, making you feel a lot more energetic; however, it doesn't last long. When glucose levels start dropping down, you might feel that your energy is being crashed and the body would urge for a nap.

Go and get some good sleep to avoid any problems.

With Inputs from ANI