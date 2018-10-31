Skin Care: 5 Kitchen Ingredients For Smooth and Glowing Skin

Do you ever look at your skin and wonder why is it only getting dull by the day? You have been using the best of beauty products in the market, yet you see no effective results? From pollution, chemical-based products, poor diet to lifestyle habits, there are multiple factors that could be the reason behind the lost sheen. Indian kitchens are loaded with a wealth of ingredients that can come in handy to treat a variety of your health woes. Rich in minerals and antioxidants, these ingredients have been traditional favourites for a bevy of skin care rituals.



Here are 5 Kitchen Ingredients That Should Be Part of Your Skin Care Regimen Too!



1. Amla Powder: Packed with Vitamin C, an antioxidant responsible for preventing free radical damage on skin, collagen boost and keeping skin supple and healthy- amla is one of Ayurveda's most favourite fruits to improve one's skin health.



2. Raw Milk: Raw milk contains lactic acid that acts as an exfoliator, which further helps in boosting your skin health and induces natural glow. All you need to do is to apply raw milk on your face with cotton and rub it gently. Let it stay for about 15 minutes before washing it off.



3. Turmeric: Turmeric is another traditional favourite when it comes to skin care and beauty. The curcumin present in turmeric helps protect the skin cells from free radical damage and can even slow down the signs of ageing like dark spots, fine lines and wrinkles. Turmeric can help restore your natural glow and can even turn out to be quite beneficial for uneven skin tone and sun tan. In order to improve uneven skin tone and make your skin look bright, mix one teaspoon of honey, one teaspoon of milk and 1/4 teaspoon of turmeric to make a quick face pack. Leave it on for 25 minutes and then wash off. Repeat the procedure three to four times a week till you see results.

4. Raw Honey: Honey is a fantastic moisturiser and works wonders on patches of dry skin. The vitamins present in honey also help even out skin tone. You can use it to soften up your knees and elbows, even chapped lips. During the cold winter months, just rub some honey onto your face and wash off after 30 minutes

5. Besan: Besan is a natural cleanser. It helps absorb excess oil and dirt deposits on the skin and gives you a naturally glowing skin. Besan masks are often paired with other skin exfoliating ingredients like milk or yogurt. For a glowing skin you can make this mask at home. Take the pulp out of the tomato and mix with besan and lemon juice. Apply it on your face and leave it on for 20 to 30 minutes (till it dries). Rinse off with cold water.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

