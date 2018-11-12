Scientists Say This Is The Best Time To Burn Calories: 11 Fruits and Vegetables For Weight Loss

There has been a lot of confusion regarding what is the best time in the day to burn calories and fat. If the findings of a latest study are to be believed, late afternoons may just be the best time to capitalise on weight loss. The study reported in Current Biology revealed, people burn approximately 10 per cent more calories in the late afternoon and early evening than in the early morning hours or sleep hours.



The number of calories people burn while at rest, changes with the time of the day. Our circadian clock or body clock plays a key role in our metabolism which is crucial for weight loss. Doing the same thing at one time of day may help burn so many more calories than doing the same thing at a different times of day, said the researchers. People with irregular eating or sleeping habits are more likely to put on weight, the study also noted



Seven people were examined in a special laboratory for the study. Participants were not given any access to phone, internet. They were put in a room that didn't even have windows - making it impossible for them track what time of the day it was. The move was to determine changes over the course of the day in metabolism.

The times were adjusted four hours later, the equivalent of traveling westward across four time zones each day for three weeks.

They were doing the equivalent of circling the globe every week, and their body's internal clock oscillated at its own pace. The findings revealed that resting energy expenditure was highest in late afternoon.

Clearly, what, when and how you eat has a direct impact on weight loss.

