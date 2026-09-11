Bihar's Sattu, Makhana Land In BRICS Welcome Kit, CM Says 'Flavours Are Reaching The World'

September 11 : Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Friday said the inclusion of traditional delicacies sattu and makhana from the state in the welcome kit for the 18th BRICS Summit has put Bihar's culinary heritage, traditions and entrepreneurial spirit in the global spotlight.

In a post shared on X, Choudhary expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for promoting the government's 'Local to Global' resolve and said Bihar's flavours were now reaching the world.

"Bihar's pride on the global stage! Traditional delicacies sattu and makhana, featured in the welcome kit at the BRICS Summit in Delhi, have put Bihar's rich culinary heritage, traditions and entrepreneurial spirit in the global spotlight. Gratitude to the Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, who has realized the 'Local to Global' resolve. A new identity for a new Bihar — Bihar's flavours are now reaching the world," Choudhary said.

From Bihar's earthy and traditional sattu to the coffee grown in the hills of Koraput in Odisha and the intricate handicrafts of Gujarat, few elements of India's diverse cultural and culinary landscape are finding a place alongside high diplomacy at the 18th BRICS Summit set to take place in the national capital this weekend.

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As journalists from India and across the world gather in the national capital ahead of the September 12 to 13 summit, the BRICS media kit has offered more than briefing material, giving insight into the country's varied traditions, local produce and artisanal skills.

The initiative is part of an effort by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to present a slice of India to the international media through products sourced from different states.

Vasudev Ravi, OSD, Public Relations, Ministry of External Affairs, said the initiative was aimed at showcasing India's diversity and presenting the "India Story" to domestic and international media.

"This is an opportunity for us to showcase the India Story and highlight aspects to our colleagues in the media as well as those who are joining us from the international press. So, we partnered with three state governments, and our effort has been to showcase traditional foods," Ravi said.

He said the Bihar government contributed sattu and makhana, while the Odisha government contributed coffee from Koraput and Gujarat provided handicrafts.

"We have had our colleagues at the Bihar Government contribute 'sattu', the traditional drink, and 'makhana', which is an extremely popular produce from Bihar. We have partnered with the Government of Odisha to showcase coffee from Koraput, and we have also partnered with the Gujarat government, which has contributed various kinds of handicrafts to showcase the skills and handicrafts that are available in the state. It is our effort to showcase India and to tell the India Story," he added.

Sattu, traditionally consumed as a drink and widely associated with Bihar, represents the state's culinary heritage, while makhana highlights one of its prominent agricultural and food products.

The 18th BRICS Summit will be held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on September 12 and 13. India is hosting the summit as the BRICS chair.

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Earlier today, the BRICS Business Forum was held, where it grouped principal platform for private-sector engagement, held each year in the country hosting the BRICS Summit, immediately ahead of the Leaders' meeting. It brings together prominent business representatives, government ministers, and Heads of State to exchange views on issues such as trade, investment, finance, technology, and sustainable economic development that influence the BRICS agenda.

The forum contributes directly to shaping the grouping's economic priorities. It provides an avenue for presenting the perspectives and recommendations developed by the BRICS Business Council and for bringing these proposals into discussions with policymakers.

The Forum's outcomes, along with the Council's recommendations, frequently inform BRICS Summit declarations and subsequent programmes of work, including initiatives aimed at expanding intra-BRICS trade, investment, digital economy, MSMEs, standards cooperation and value chain integration.

The main programme of the BRICS Summit will begin on September 12, with leaders expected to discuss initiatives of India's presidency and prospects for further strengthening the BRICS strategic partnership.

India's BRICS chairship has focused on strengthening international cooperation across trade, digital technology, finance, energy security and global governance reform.

The September summit is expected to address resilient global supply chains, cross-border payment integration, greater use of national currencies, MSME development, digital trade and artificial intelligence.

Energy security, climate resilience, development finance, expansion of the New Development Bank, and reforms of multilateral financial and political institutions are also expected to feature prominently.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)