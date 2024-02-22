Salt Bae's Restaurant, Known For Eye-Watering Menu Prices, Cuts Heating At London Outlet

Salt Bae's popular restaurant is in the news again (Photo Credit: Instagram/ nusr_et)

Celebrity Turkish chef Nusret Gokce is quite well-known for his signature style. Don't recognise the name? Many of us know him by his more popular title, "Salt Bae". The chef is famous for his distinctive theatrical method of sprinkling salt over steaks and other cuts of meat. In recent years, his restaurant, Nusr-Et Steakhouse, has often been slammed for its eye-watering prices. Photos of bills from different outlets have gone viral on social media multiple times. For instance, in November 2023, X users had a lot to say about a picture of a bill showing a $10 (over Rs 800) charge for Sprite and a $1000 (approximately Rs 83,000) charge for a special steak.

One of the latest developments about Salt Bae's restaurant making headlines worldwide is its cutting of heating at its London establishment. The Guardian reported that, in its accounts, the group said it had "sought to improve energy efficiency at an operational level" which included "turning off central heating after closing or during peak hours when heating demand is lower". The Guardian also reported that the company's "pre-tax profits rose 44% to almost £3.3m in 2022 as sales soared almost 66% to £13.6m," as per accounts filed at Companies House.

The London outlet of Nusr-Et Steakhouse has removed edible gold-covered meat dishes that were particularly expensive in recent years. However, its Wagyu striploin, costing £680 (approx Rs 71K), and tomahawk steak for £630 (approx Rs 66K) have been retained. Among the gold-leafed treats, all that remains is baklava with pistachio, priced at £50 (approx Rs 5K).

