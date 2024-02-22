Nusret Gokce, known as Salt Bae, is a Turkish butcher, chef, and restaurateur.

Despite raking in $4.2 million last year, the London branch of celebrity chef Salt Bae's opulent steakhouse chain, Nusr-Et, is turning off the heat to save money. This surprising move comes at a time when the restaurant is known for its exorbitant prices, featuring gold-flaked baklava and steaks costing hundreds of dollars, according to Fortune.

The revelation emerged in the firm's latest annual filing, highlighting their efforts to improve energy efficiency. Measures include switching off the central heating after closing hours and during peak dining times when demand is lower.

Additionally, they've upgraded to LED lighting, invested in energy-saving insulation, and limited the use of air curtains, according to the news portal.

The company, which was founded by Salt Bae, a Turkish butcher turned steakmonger whose real name is Nusret Gokce, said pre-tax profits rose 44% to almost $4.2 million in 2022 as sales soared almost 66% to $1,71,96724 in accounts filed this week at Companies House.

According to The Guardian, the restaurant, established in 2021, has lowered its prices and removed extravagant items like the $1833 gold-covered steak due to the current economic challenges. The only remaining gold-covered item is now a $65 pistachio baklava. In a statement released later, the restaurant mentioned that these changes were made to contribute to reducing the overall carbon footprint of the brand.

This cost-cutting strategy has raised eyebrows, considering the restaurant's reputation for extravagance. While the move might seem contradictory, it likely reflects the broader impact of rising energy costs on even high-end establishments. Whether this penny-pinching approach aligns with the luxurious dining experience Nusr-Et strives to offer remains to be seen.