'Money Comes Money Goes': Salt Bae Shares $108,000 Receipt, Sparks Anger Online

Celebrity steak chef Salt Bae has ignited controversy by sharing a receipt of $108,500 for a single meal at his Dubai restaurant last week. The 40-year-old Turkish chef whose real name is Nusret Gokce wrote on Instagram, "Money comes money goes," along with a video of the receipt.

Internet users argued that the lengthy bill is an insult to hard-working Turks struggling to cope with the 60% rise in inflation and 10% unemployment rate, Newsflash reported.

The diners who visited Salt Bae's Nusr-Et Steakhouse Dubai at the Four Seasons resort on Saturday had beef carpaccio, french fries, salad, baklava and fruit.

The diners also had luxurious gold-covered meat, including one filet mignon and three steaks.

For drinks, the diners had four porn star martinis ($130), two bottles of Chateau Petrus 2009 ($53,900), one bottle of Petrus 2011 ($17,700) and five double glasses of the exclusive Louis XIII cognac neat ($7,500).

The diners also shelled out $24,500 in tips.

However, Salt Bae's blatant brag didn't sit well with the Instagram users.

A user wrote, "Bro could've fed the whole Gaza Strip for a month with that money on food."

"Most overrated and overpriced restaurant," another user wrote.

The third user wrote, "Imagine being this wealthy and blowing it on food that isn't worth it..."

The fourth user commented, "That would fed at least 100,000 children in hunger around the world! How embarrassing!"

"Just shows why this world is failing and we're in this situation," the fifth user wrote.