Reverse Fasting For Weight Loss: Here's How It May Help You Lose Fat And Slim Down

Fasting diets for weight loss are gaining traction around the world, for their purported health benefits as well as helping you reach your desired body weight. There are various different types of cyclical fasting diets, all of which go under the term intermittent fasting. A relatively new addition to a growing list of types of intermittent fasting is the Reverse Fasting diet. The basic concept of the reverse fasting is the same as that of all other intermittent fasting diets- weight loss, without having to starve yourself or send your body into a direct calorie deficit. While most intermittent fasting diets are said to be good for weight loss and boosting metabolism, a recent study has dubbed reverse fasting as more superior to any other method of fasting, when it comes helping you slim down, especially around the waist. Reverse fasting is dependent on a simple trick that can not only do away with hunger pangs that are common in all weight loss diets, but can also ensure results- a change in the meal timings.

In reverse fasting, you don't skip either breakfast or dinner, but all you have to do is just change the time at which you eat the last meal of the day, to as early as possible. A number of health experts suggest finishing dinner by no later than 8 pm on a weekday and a number of celebs and fitness influencers also swear by an early dinner to stay healthy. However, Reverse Fasting suggests that you finish dinner by 5 or 6 pm. This effectively means that you will be fasting for about 12 or 13 hours every day. In this fasting method, dieters are also supposed to have the first meal of the day as early as 6 or 7 am. A lot of people eat all three meals or even four meals during the 12 hour period between 6 am and 6 pm, effectively doing away with hunger pangs and getting the requisite number of calories in.

Does Reverse Fasting Diet For Weight Loss Work?

A study conducted by the University of Alabama, Birmingham suggested that you can send your body into fat burning mode by just changing your eating schedule and finishing the last meal of your day early in the evening. The fasting diet is said to work by reducing the resting heart rate and blood pressure of the body. The key to effective weight loss is finishing dinner early, as our digestion is the slowest late in the night. This is why late night binges can result in weight gain. Moreover, reverse fasting may also bring down the number of calories consumed by making you squeeze all the meals of the day in a 12 hour period.

The only downside to this and every other fasting diet is that you cannot work out late in the evening, as your body will be low on energy during the period of fasting. However, if you squeeze in an early morning workout, followed by an early lunch right after it, you can skip on the need to snack after your workouts, while also giving your body the required physical activity.

