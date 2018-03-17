Regular Exercise May Prevent Dementia In Women; Try These Foods That May Help Too!

According to a study published in the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology, regular exercise and a healthy lifestyle may help prevent dementia in women. As per the researchers, women with high physical fitness at middle age were nearly 90 percent less likely to develop dementia decades later as compared to women who were moderately fit. The study measured the women's cardiovascular fitness based on an exercise test.

For the study, 191 women with an average age of 50 years took a bicycle exercise test until they were exhausted to measure their peak cardiovascular capacity. The average peak workload was measured at 103 watts. Total 40 women met the criteria for a high fitness level, or 120 watts or higher. 92 women were in the medium fitness category, and 59 women were in the low fitness category defined as a peak workload of 80 watt or less, or having their exercise tests stopped because of hypertension, chest pain or other cardiovascular problems.

Over the next 44 years, the women were tested for dementia six times. During that time, 44 women developed dementia. Five percent of highly fit women developed dementia as compared to 25 percent of moderately fit women and 32 percent of women with low fitness.

While exercise and lifestyle are important aspects of keeping dementia at bay, we suggest some foods that may help too.

Vitamin D rich foods like mushrooms, soy milk, fatty fish and eggs help reduce the chances of developing dementia. As per Australian researchers, a deficiency of vitamin D in the body could lead to an increased risk of dementia. Eating less salty foods may also help reduce the chances of developing dementia.



