Protein Rich Nuts And Seeds May Improve Heart Health: Study

Including nuts and seeds could prove beneficial for the human heart, suggests a latest study that included more than 80,000 participants. The study published in the International Journal of Epidemiology said that the proteins found in nuts and seeds is way more beneficial for heart than the proteins derived from red meat.

People who consumed large amounts of meat protein experienced a 60 per cent increase in cardiovascular disease (CVD), while people who consumed large amounts of protein from nuts and seeds experienced a 40-per cent reduction in CVD, the study noted.

Previous studies have examined the effect of dietary fats as a risk factor of cardiovascular disease, not many have looked into the role of proteins, noted the researchers.

Nuts being high in 'unsaturated fats' have for long been included in the "good fat" category of foods that improve hearty health. The scientists believe that it is also possible that "good protein" that also adds to their positive health impact.

The biological effects of proteins in these foods, is often overlooked.For the study, the team compared animal proteins versus plant proteins in 81,337 men and women.The findings revealed that the associations between the "meat" and "nuts and seeds" protein factors and cardiovascular outcomes were strong. It could also not be ascribed to other associated nutrients considered to be important for cardiovascular health.

Scientists believe that, steps must be taken to advocate healthy protein sources. Diets should be designed preferring low contributions of protein from meat and higher intakes of plant protein from nuts and seeds.