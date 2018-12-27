Post-Christmas Day Weight Loss: 5 Diet Tips To Start Losing Festive Weight

Highlights Christmas 2018 is over and it's time to get fit and healthy Make small dietary changes to shed kilos quicker Switch hot chocolate with warm water, golden milk to lose weight

It's time to remove the hollies and fairy lights from your living room, because sadly Christmas 2018 is over. Thankfully, we all have the New Year's to look forward to! Christmas was the time to feast like kings on fatty, rich foods and endless sweet treats, but now that it is over, many of us are looking warily at all that holiday weight that we have gained, trying to hide it under extra layers of warm clothes. But in order to start your New Year on a healthier and fitter note, you may want to get back to clean eating. It's not too late yet to get a jumpstart on those New Year's resolutions and start getting in shape and a big part of becoming fit is eating healthy. A lot of people are looking for inspiration to help them get into shape, and thankfully, there are some small and easy dietary tips that can help them achieve just that.

Here are some easy diet tips that may help you lose all that holiday weight, post-Christmas:

1. Drink Warm Water: Warm water is one of the best drinks to drink this holiday season for those watching their weight. Warm water is not only devoid of any unnecessary calories and is soothing for your throat, but it may also boost your metabolism. Add some freshly squeezed lemon juice to your first glass of warm water in the morning, in order to flush out toxins from your system and jumpstart your metabolism.

2. Stay Away From Hot Chocolate: It's tempting to reach out to thick, aromatic hot chocolate during winters but you must stay away from it, in order to reduce weight post-Christmas. Instead opt for low-calorie warm drinks and dishes like cinnamon with warm water, saffron with milk or black pepper and turmeric milk.

3. Cut Out Alcohol: Christmas is the time that we tend to binge on alcohol as well. But in your post-Christmas detox, give your liver a break and cut out alcohol from your diet. Alcohol may lead to weight gain, as it may lead to poor food choices. Moreover, a number of cocktails contain high-calorie mixers and sugary syrups.

4. Eat Earlier In The Day: Holidays mean that a lot of people like to sleep in, leading to erratic meal timings. But if you're looking to lose that festive weight, it's important that you eat as early as possible in the day and stay away from high-calorie or high-carb foods in the night. You may want to finish your dinner before 7 pm and have a small healthy snack like a handful of almonds or some low-calorie soup, in case you feel hungry in the night.

5. Stock Up On Fruits and Vegetables: Include as many vegetables and fruits as you can in your meals. Stock up on low-calorie and negative-calorie vegetables and work them into your meals in order to stay full for longer and to load up on essential nutrients and vitamins.

Festive weight can be difficult to lose, so it's important to set realistic goals. Make sure you regularly check your weight, keep a watch over the number of calories you consume every day and if you must, indulge in festive foods, in moderation.

