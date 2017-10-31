Poor Sleep May Make it Difficult to Conceive: Herbal Remedies Can Help Tame Sleep Problems

Highlights Sleep plays a pivotal role in maintaining our health Lack of sleep has been linked to triggering a host of ailments Prolonged sleep deprivation may even trigger loss of memory

Sleep plays a pivotal role in maintaining our health. Lack of sleep has been linked to triggering a host of ailments. Experts believe that prolonged sleep deprivation may even trigger loss of memory and cognitive decline. In a recent study, experts have linked lack of proper sleep with inability to conceive. A team of Japanese researchers studied women who reported difficulty in getting pregnant. These women participants were examined on their alcohol intake, use of sleeping pills, sleep quality and number of hours they slept. It was concluded that women who reported no sleep disturbances had 62.9% chances of successful egg fertilisation.

Sleep disturbances may occur due to many reasons, ranging from stress to even depression. While maintaining proper sleep routine may help a great deal in keeping sleep disturbances at bay, some herbal remedies may help treat severe insomnia and induce deep sleep. Take a look at the following points:

- Herbs like Ashwangandha have been linked to inducing sleep. You can have it in the powdered form, or simply pop a pill available in the market after having a chat with your medical expert or a certified Ayurveda expert.

- Sip on a warm herbal beverages before turning - this would essentially be caffeine-free and absolutely herbal including ingredients like Tulsi. Chamomile tea is known to induce sleep.

- Having lukewarm milk right before going to sleep may help promote sleep. Add a pinch of nutmeg, some almonds and cardamom. You can also add bits of ginger.

Remedies sourced from 'The Complete Book of Ayurvedic Home Remedies' by Ayurveda expert Dr. Vasant Lad.



