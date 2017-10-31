Poor Sleep May Make it Difficult to Conceive: Herbal Remedies Can Help Tame Sleep Problems

Highlights
- Sleep plays a pivotal role in maintaining our health
- Lack of sleep has been linked to triggering a host of ailments
- Prolonged sleep deprivation may even trigger loss of memory
Sleep disturbances may occur due to many reasons, ranging from stress to even depression. While maintaining proper sleep routine may help a great deal in keeping sleep disturbances at bay, some herbal remedies may help treat severe insomnia and induce deep sleep. Take a look at the following points:
- Herbs like Ashwangandha have been linked to inducing sleep. You can have it in the powdered form, or simply pop a pill available in the market after having a chat with your medical expert or a certified Ayurveda expert.
- Sip on a warm herbal beverages before turning - this would essentially be caffeine-free and absolutely herbal including ingredients like Tulsi. Chamomile tea is known to induce sleep.
- Having lukewarm milk right before going to sleep may help promote sleep. Add a pinch of nutmeg, some almonds and cardamom. You can also add bits of ginger.
Remedies sourced from 'The Complete Book of Ayurvedic Home Remedies' by Ayurveda expert Dr. Vasant Lad.