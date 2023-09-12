Poha + Cheela = Ultimate Weight Loss Breakfast. Get Ready To Satisfy Your Cravings

Poha cheela recipe is a must-try.

If you're tired of the same old besan cheela, it's time to switch things up and give it a different flavour. Cheela is considered a healthy breakfast option, and why not? It Is loaded with nutrients, plus it is so easy to make that it serves as the perfect option for all those hurried mornings. But this new chilla recipe gives a healthier twist to the common besan chilla and gives you a meal that is worth every bite. This cheela is made with poha! Surprised? Well, we have always seen poha and chilla as two different breakfast staples, the ones we thoroughly love. Then why not combine the two beloved items into one and enjoy their taste, texture and health benefits?

Dietitian MaC Singh shared the recipe for the unique poha cheela on his Instagram handle 'dietitianmac'. Before this, he made a startling revelation - while a regular besan cheela contains 250 kcal, poha cheela has just 100 kcal! Sorry besan, we love you but we are going with poha this time to make our chilla.

Also Read: 5 Unique Cheela Recipes To Add Fun And Flavours To Your Breakfast

Health Benefits Of Poha | The Power of Poha

Poha, also known as flattened rice, forms the heart of this weight-loss-friendly cheela recipe. Poha is a low-calorie, low-fat, and gluten-free ingredient that can help you feel full without adding extra inches to your waistline. It's packed with essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, making it a nutritional powerhouse.

Also Read: 7 Healthy Indian Breakfast Recipes To Kick-Start Your Mornings

Now let's see how to make poha cheela for a healthy, low-cal breakfast meal.

Weight Loss: How To Make Poha Cheela I Low-Cal Poha Cheela Recipe

Start by grinding the poha in a mixer until it reaches a coarse powder consistency. This step ensures that the poha mixes well in the cheela batter. In a mixing bowl, add the powdered poha. Pour in some water and stir continuously to create a smooth and lump-free mixture. Now, it's time to enhance the flavour and nutritional value of your Poha Cheela. Mix in the chopped onions and tomatoes to the batter. To give your cheela a delightful texture and a hint of tanginess, add curd, mustard seeds and a few curry leaves along with salt and spices.

Heat a non-stick pan and apply a minimal amount of oil to prevent sticking. Pour a ladleful of the batter onto the pan and spread it evenly to create a thin cheela. Cook on medium heat until the edges turn crispy and golden brown. Flip the cheela and cook the other side as well.

Your healthy Poha Cheela is now ready to be served. Enjoy it hot with a side of chutney or dip of your choice.