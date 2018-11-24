Persistent Cough & Runny Nose? 7 Simple Tips To Boost Immunity During Winters

Cold and cough are two common health conditions that we generally tend to suffer from during winters. When the temperature dips during winters, days become shorter and the sun is at a low angle, levels of the vitamin in the body tend to drop; which is mostly why our immunity goes for a toss. With a weakened immunity, you become prone to health problems like fever, cold and cough. So, if you are taking a lot of sick leaves lately, chances are that your immunity is not up to the mark. One of the best ways to boost immunity is to eat a healthy diet that comprises all essential vitamins and minerals along with antioxidants that do the job efficiently. We suggest some important diet tips that will not only help boost immunity, but also make your body ready for the changing weather.

Simple diet tips to boost immunity during winters

1. Get plenty of vitamin C

Vitamin C is an antioxidant that helps to strengthen your immunity system and keep the body healthy. So include a lot of vitamin C rich foods like berries, oranges, lemon, kiwi, bell peppers, and dark green vegetables.

2. Load up on herbs and spices

Spices and herbs like holy basil, curry leaves, cayenne, black pepper, turmeric, et al have active compounds that help up your immunity game. Bring these antioxidant-rich foods to your rescue this winter.

3. Soak up some sun

Low vitamin D levels and low immunity are said to be an unhealthy combination. Moreover, vitamin D helps strengthen immunity system in our body. So, try and soak up some sun in the morning for at least 15 minutes daily to ensure that your skin has produced enough vitamin D levels.

4. Eat more zinc-rich foods

This wonder mineral is said to boost immunity. When your body is zinc-deficient, there is a reduced function in your T-cells, which act as soldiers for your immune system. Load up on chickpeas, cashews, spinach, green vegetables, shrimp, flaxseeds and pumpkin seeds, et al.

5. Heal your gut

It is believed that all diseases begin in the gut. Research claims that when your levels of bad bacteria outweigh the good bacteria, your immune system is weakened. So heal your gut with immunity boosters like probiotic foods like yogurt and kefir.

6. Up the intake of antioxidants

In order to maintain good health, you need plenty of nutrient-rich choices to boost your immune system and balance your hormones. That's where antioxidants come into play. They help reduce the negative impact of cell-damaging free radicals in the body. Eat a lot of berries, broccoli, green leafy vegetables, vitamin C rich foods, et al.

7. Sleep well

Your body tends to repair and renew cells during sleep; which is why it is said that at least eight hours sleep is very important. According to a study, people who sleep eight hours every night develop better antibody response when exposed to a virus.

Follow these basic and simple diet and health tips to ensure that your immunity system is strengthened and you stay health. Enjoy winters, but not at the cost of your health.