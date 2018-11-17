People With Dry Eyes May Have Slower Reading Speed: 5 Foods For Eye Health

Do you have chronic dry eyes? If the findings of a latest study are to be believed, people suffering from chronic dry eye disease are more likely to have a slow reading rate. The study was published in the journal Optometry and Vision Science.

The chronic dry eye is a common disease in which natural tears fail to adequately lubricate the eyes, thus drastically affecting its functioning.

The findings revealed that the condition can slow a person's reading speed by as much as 10 per cent and can make it difficult to read for more than an average of 30 minutes.Those with clinically significant dry eye could read fewer words per minute -- 32 words per minute less -- than those without the condition, who read at the same rate of 272 words per minute.

"We suspected that people with dry eye were mostly unable to sustain good reading performance because their tears cannot re-lubricate their eye surfaces fast enough," said Esen Akpek, from the Johns Hopkins Wilmer Eye Institute in the US.

The study sample included 186 adults aged 50 or older.The participants had not used prescription or over the counter eyedrops in the 24 hours before testing. One of the significant findings was that all participants responded to eye discomfort vision quality and environmental contributors to eye complaints, such as wind or smoke.

People who experience frequent dry eye symptoms such as stinging, fluctuating vision and dryness can try over the counter eyedrops, but will do best if they undergo professional testing and diagnosis, said Akpek.

Your diet plays a crucial role in maintaining your eye health. They must include foods that are rich in antioxidants like Vitamin A, beta-carotene, lutein, zeaxanthin, vitamin E and omega 3 fatty acids.

Some of the eye enriching foods you must include in your diet are

1. Carrots

2. Fatty fish

3. Leafy green vegetables like spinach, cabbage, kale

4. Nuts like walnuts and almonds

5. Citrus fruits

Include these fruits in your diet for your overall eye health and take all precautions suggested by your ophthalmologists.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.