Passenger Expresses Gratitude To IndiGo For Snacks And Water During Delayed Delhi-Leh Flight

A passenger shared their experience on an IndiGo flight. (Photo Credit: Reddit/@u/Odd-Noise8377)

Travelling by air can be both exciting and a troublesome experience. While some may not have such a good time, others may thoroughly enjoy it. Such was the case recently when a passenger shared their journey on an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Leh, which encountered a delay of four hours due to adverse weather conditions. Despite the delay, the cabin crew ensured passenger comfort by providing regular updates, complimentary snacks, and refreshments. This thoughtful gesture helped alleviate the inconvenience and ensured that passengers were well taken care of during the extended wait on the tarmac at the Delhi Airport.

Impressed by the service, the passenger took to social media to appreciate the airline. The post was shared on Reddit by user u/Odd-Noise8377 in the subreddit r/AirTravelIndia. The caption of the post read, "Appreciating Indigo for running the AC. The cabin crew constantly served passengers with water and handed us a small snack packet. The flight to Leh got delayed due to bad weather; still sitting on the tarmac in Delhi." Take a look at the post below:

A number of Reddit users reacted to the post about the passenger's experience with IndiGo. Some shared similar sentiments and appreciated the airline for its excellent services, while others had contrasting opinions. "But still, people dislike IndiGo like anything. On the other hand, it's far better than any Indian airline," said one user. Another wrote, "I have always appreciated the airline's hygiene and cleanliness. It's always been better. Though, they no longer greet passengers like they used to years ago."

A third person commented, "They cancelled the flight and made me beg when I was supposed to join my first job. That's when I decided I'll never fly with IndiGo again." "IndiGo is getting worse. The corporate meal for which they charge like 300 odd rupees has one 4 cm biscuit and the non-saleable pomegranate juice by Paper Boat. They won't even include a sandwich. Worst food service. Zero VFM," wrote another.

A fifth user appreciated, "Love IndiGo. They are way better than others." "Now this is hospitality, compared to what has happened previously," added another.

How has your experience been with the airlines? Tell us in the comments section below.