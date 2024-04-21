Orry Asks People To 'Not Stop Working On Your Dreams' While Eating A Dhokla

In his video, Orry can be seen taking a bite of juicy dhokla.

Social media star Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, has gained popularity in the recent past due to his unique fashion and quirky interviews. Recently, Orry shared a video on his Instagram handle where he imparted some wisdom while eating one of the most popular Gujarati dishes- Dhokla! In the reel, Orry can be seen sitting in a private jet with his MacBook (with Orry stickers!). On the table, we can spot three big bowls full of poha, dhokla and stir-fried vegetables. Posing for the video, he said, “Private jet, MacBook and a dhokla; never stop working for your dreams.”

After completing his sentence, Orry can be seen taking a huge bite of a juicy dhokla. That's not all! In the caption, Orry elaborated on his thoughts. He wrote, “Never stop working for your dreams & never let anything come in the way of achieving them or anyone tell you that your dreams are too big or too small, they're your dreams and you must dream hard, the sky is your limit.”

Watch Orry's Instagram video below:

Orry's dhokla-eating video comes a few days after he shared pictures on Instagram where he posed and enjoyed an elaborate homecooked meal at what seemed to be his home. In the pictures, we could see his dining table decked with everything from big pieces of saucy meat to muffins. Read the full story here.

Easy Dhokla Recipes To Try At Home:

Like Orry, if you are a fan of dhokla too, then you should try these easy-to-make recipes at home.

1. Steamed Dhokla

One of the most loved snacks across the country, steamed dhokla is a quick and easy dish that is loved by kids and adults alike. The best part is that it is steamed, so it is healthy and can be prepared in under 30 minutes. Find the full recipe here.

2. Oats Rava Palak Dhokla

A healthy dhokla recipe that is perfect for your tea time, oats rava palak dhokla is high in fibre and protein that will keep you full for long periods. Pair it with chutney to increase its taste! Find the full recipe here.

3. Rice Dhokla

Light and lovely, rice dhokla is made with rice flour, suji, and mild spices. You can have this dhokla as a breakfast or tea-time snack. Find the full recipe here.

4. Makki Ka Dhokla

Spongey and savoury, makki ka dhokla is a unique dhokla recipe that is made with makki or maize flour. Add crushed green peas and spices to elevate its taste. Find the full recipe here.

