Healthy Meal With Breathtaking View Sums Up Bhagyashree's 'Travel Tale' From Turkey

Bhagyashree regularly shares her foodie adventures on social media.

Bhagyashree's foodie escapades never fail to grasp the Internet's attention. Be it her culinary endeavours full of healthy meals or her drool-worthy gastronomical adventures, Bhagyashree surely knows how to kickstart a conversation in the digital space. Well, once again she has hooked us to her social media. Courtesy: Her gastronomical adventure from Turkey. Bhagyashree, who is on a girls trip to Turkey, is definitely making sure to relish the lip-smacking food. On Saturday, April 22, she blessed the Internet with glimpses from her trip, proving that despite being on a vacation she makes sure to eat healthy.

Also Read: Egg Curry, Dahi Bhalla And More: Inside Bhagyashree's "Perfect Meal"

In the picture, which she shared on Instagram Stories, Bhagyashree seems to be sitting at a fine-dine restaurant with an amazing view in front of her. The picture also shows a plate full of healthy stuff kept on a table. Bhagyashree's platter includes grilled chicken, sweet corn, baby potatoes, broccoli, chillies and what looks like a spinach mixture. Sharing the picture, she simply added a hashtag, "Travel tales by B."

Check out Bhagyashree's Instagram story here:

We bring you the recipe for healthy dishes that are made using these ingredients.

1. Air Fryer Cheesy Malai Broccoli

It is hard to find foodies who will call themselves a fan of broccoli. But this dish might change their thinking. In addition, cheesy malai broccoli may also end up being your kid's favourite. Here is your recipe.

2. Broccoli Tikki

This is yet another tasty way to make your kids enjoy broccoli. Best part? You can either enjoy it with your favourite chutney or make a chaat with it. Take a look at the recipe here.

3. Grilled Chicken Breast with Cranberry Masala

Presenting grilled chicken breast with cranberry masala. In just 40 minutes you can whip this dish. Recipe here.

4. 3-Ingredients Grilled Chicken

If you are always running late, this dish is your saviour. In just 35 minutes you can cook grilled chicken and serve it with stir-fried veggies. Take a look at the recipe here.

5. Sweet Corn Fritters

Next up, we have a mouth-watering snack dish that may become your ultimate companion during those tea breaks. Sweet corn fritters will definitely make your tummy do the happy dance. Check out the recipe here.

Also Read: Bhagyashree Had This Hearty Meal For Breakfast Before Flying For Travel