"Open Your Own Restaurant": Chinese Restaurant In Mexico Slams Indian Woman's Google Review

A restaurant in Mexico has gone viral for delivering an unusually aggressive response to a Google review by an Indian diner, sparking widespread debate on customer feedback, creative freedom of the chef, and how businesses should respond to criticism. The incident was brought to wider attention through a viral post on X (formerly Twitter) by user @whizwang, who shared screenshots of the exchange and described it as "the most unhinged response to a Google review from a business" they had ever seen. The post has since amassed over 1.4 million views.

The Review That Started It All

The restaurant at the centre of the controversy is Wang Tulum, an authentic Chinese restaurant located in Mexico. The review was posted by Anvita Kotha, who shared a largely balanced assessment of her visit.

According to the Google review, Anvita ordered dan dan noodles and dumplings in chilli oil. While she clarified that the food was not bad, she noted that it "wasn't spicy" despite requesting extra chilli oil and adding salt. She rated the food 3 out of 5, while giving full marks for service and praising the restaurant's atmosphere. She also mentioned enjoying their matcha latte, calling the matcha "pretty great", and highlighted that the restaurant offers vegetarian options and seating suitable for small groups.

Restaurant's Response Leaves Internet Stunned

What followed was a lengthy and sharply-worded response from Wang Tulum. In the reply, the restaurant took issue with the customer's expectation of spice, stating that they do not believe dishes need to cater to individual tastes. The response began with, "I didn't know we had to have a requirement that our chilly oil needed to be spicy? Oh, Anvita is coming, let's cater to her because she's some Google guide!!! Hurry, make spicy chilly oil!"

Further, the response argued that restaurant owners have the right to cook based on their own preferences and culinary philosophy. In a particularly pointed remark, the restaurant suggested that unhappy critics should "open your own damn restaurant" instead. The reply further emphasised that balance, not extreme heat, was their intended approach to flavour.

The restaurant also defended its use of ceremonial-grade matcha, explaining that they serve high-quality ingredients because they personally want the best and expect customers to experience the same standards, including in their chilli oil. They added that they would not alter recipes to suit individual demands.

See the full post here:

this is the most unhinged response to a google review from a business i have ever seen



a story in two parts pic.twitter.com/bLkgWXnB8v — whizwang (@whizwang) January 5, 2026

Reactions on X were mixed, with some seeing the restaurant's reaction as bold honesty while others called it unnecessary hostility.

One joked, "I love how the typos increase in frequency as the response goes on." Another admitted, "I'd see a response like this and actually go to the restaurant because of it."

Siding with the restaurant, one wrote, "Many such cases, unfortunately. It's hard not to take things personally when you work so hard on something." A funny comment read, "Images AI couldn't recreate."

A comment read, "Business owners with nothing left to lose are the funniest."

The viral exchange has reignited debate around online food reviews. While potential diners often rely heavily on others' experiences when choosing a restaurant, the incident highlights how cultural taste preferences can naturally clash with a chef's vision and culinary intent.