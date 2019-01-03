On A Weight loss Spree? Here's How A Bowl Of Protein-Rich Hung Curd May Help 

Let's admit it, there's nothing like a bowl of refreshing curd. Cooling and comforting, it is surprising how a single bowl of curd can provide instant relief to our upset tummies. It is an intrinsic part of Indian cuisine and is used to make various accompaniments like raitas, chaas and chutneys. It is also added to our gravies to give them a richer texture. A bowl of curd is replete with many nutrients and minerals, making it one of the best health superfoods to be added to your diet. Curd, being a dairy product, is enriched with calcium that helps promote bone health and stronger teeth. Moreover, curd is an excellent probiotic, which helps feed good bacteria in your gut and promotes immunity and digestion. Despite of curd's healing health benefits, some people are weary of consuming it because of its whey. For those trying to lose weight, this whey is not advisable to consume because of its fat-inducing properties. They can instead load up on hung curd. Also known as Greek yogurt, hung curd is made by straining some of the watery whey, the denser remains you retrieve post straining is referred to as hung curd. Hung curd has twice the amount of protein as compared to curd; and not just this, the carbohydrate content is also half, making it an ideal bet for weight loss.

Here's How A Bowl Of Hung Curd May Help Cut Belly Fat:

1. High In Protein: Hung curd is an excellent source of protein, which forms a crucial part of weight loss. Protein is known to induce satiety and helps regulate hunger hormone ghrelin, which keeps cravings in check. According to the USDA, one ounce of Greek yogurt has whopping 12 grams of protein!

2. Low In Carbohydrates: Hung curd is a good low-carb alternative you can add to your weight loss diet. It is even effective to manage blood sugar levels. Regular yogurt has approximately 15 to 17 grams of carbs; on the other hand, Greek yogurt has 8 to 9 grams of carbs.

(Also Read: 6 Impressive Health Benefits of Eating Curd (Yogurt) Daily)

Weight Loss: Hung curd is a good low-carb alternative

3. Low In Sodium: The sodium content in Greek yogurt is very low, almost half of what you would find in regular curd. For those looking to shed some quick pounds, it is essential to check your sodium intake. Excess sodium may lead to water retention.

Include this delicious treat in your weight loss diet. If the plain taste is too monotonous for you, then spruce it up with fruits, nuts and seeds.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

