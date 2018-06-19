Not Losing Weight Through Diet And Excercise? You May Be Ignoring These Key Factors!

Highlights Margot Robbie's nutritionist says weight loss isn't just about calories. Dana James says that 'unexpressed emotions' can impact fat loss Sleep, hormone levels, gut health are all key factors for weight loss

When it comes to losing weight, a lot of different people believe in a lot of different diets. Celebrity and fad diets are a dime a dozen, but conventional wisdom dictates that to achieve your ideal body weight, you need to keep a check on the number of calories you consume each day and be mindful of how many calories you are consuming in each meal. However, there may be more at play, than just a simple addition and subtraction of calories. At least that's what British actor Margot Robbie's nutritionist Dana James believes. According to James, counting calories and working out alone cannot lead to loss in weight as there maybe some intangible factors that may derail your weight loss journey.

One of the key reasons people don't lose weight is 'unexpressed emotions', says Dana, arguing that if these emotions are stuck inside us, so does the unnecessary weight! Talking about people who religiously follow a strict diet and workout regime and are still not able to get the results they want, James claims that the reason for this maybe the 'woefully inadequate' 'calories in calories out' equation. In a recent lifestyle blog, the celebrity nutritionist and therapist introduced a new equation for a more 'holistic' weight loss: Change in body fat = Food + Movement + Hormones + Sleep + Gut Microbiome + Inflammation + Medication + Unexpressed Emotions + Genes.

While all the other factors in this fat loss equation are very well known and discussed often, unexpressed emotions are not talked about, very often, at least in the context of weight loss. James believes that this factor is often ignored because emotions cannot be measured, the way the other things can be. So what Dana James advises people do instead is to express their emotions more freely and if something disturbs them, then they must never swallow it.

So in a nutshell, here are all the lesser known factors that one must consider to lose weight and keep it off:

1. Sleep: Not getting adequate amount of sleep or getting to much sleep can directly impact your weight, leading to either sudden, unhealthy weight loss or weight gain.

2. Hormones: Several key hormones that regulate our energy and blood sugar levels play important role in weight loss as well. So it's advisable to watch the levels of these hormones to lose weight effectively.

3. Gut Microbiome: A healthy gut directly affects our digestive health, which is key to quick weight loss. Consuming pro and pre-biotics can help maintain gut health.

4. Inflammation: Chronic inflammation has been linked to weight gain by numerous scientific studies. It may help you identify foods in your diet which may cause inflammation in the body and throw them out.

5. Medication: Some medicines for specific diseases like those for diabetes as well as birth control pills and anti-depressants may lead to weight gain and maybe the reason you're not able to shed those extra kilos.

6. Unexpressed Emotions: We often tend to indulge in overeating or binge-eating when we stressed or emotional. Talking about troubling issues with friends or family and actively working to resolve them may help you even in weight loss.



