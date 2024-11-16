New Mom Masaba Gupta Swears By This Delicious Dessert Combo These Days

Masaba Gupta treated herself to a delightful dessert combo. (Photo Credit: Instagram/@masabagupta)

Masaba Gupta, the newest mommy in town, has treated herself to a well-deserved reward. And we must say, she's earned it! The celebrated fashion designer and her husband, Satyadeep Mishra, welcomed their baby girl on October 11, 2024. In a recent Instagram Story, Masaba shared a sweet moment of indulgence. The picture features a serving tray with a bowl of vanilla ice cream alongside a slice of dark chocolate cake - delicious, isn't it? Along with the photo, Masaba, who's been busy with her newborn, wrote, "I just reward myself these days. Highly recommend." Take a look:

Masaba Gupta often delights her fans with glimpses of her culinary adventures. Recently, on a Sunday, she shared a peek of her scrumptious breakfast on her Instagram Stories. The health-conscious designer appeared to have crafted a meal using leftovers from the previous night. She enjoyed a dish of Thai curry served with rice and beans, topped with crushed peanuts and caramelised onions. Masaba captioned the post with a simple note that read, "Home on a Sunday." Click here to learn more.

Before this, Masaba Gupta shared a glimpse of her tea session with her mother, Neena Gupta. In one of her Instagram posts, the designer uploaded photos of the duo seated indoors in style, each holding a teacup. Another photo in her carousel featured what appeared to be a delicious cookie, followed by a slide showcasing a plate of large chocolate cookies. In the background, berries and cherries were neatly arranged in a separate bowl, accompanied by a bottle of honey, adding a delightful and healthy touch to the spread. Masaba captioned the post, "Unnecessary makeup, sunglasses indoors, feeding pillow, jewels & tea = newborn couture." Click here to learn more.

Well, Masaba's delicious treats are indeed rewarding. What do you think she'll indulge in next?