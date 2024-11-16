New Mom Masaba Gupta Swears By This Delicious Dessert Combo These Days

Along with the photo, Masaba, who's been busy with her newborn, wrote, "I just reward myself these days. Highly recommend."

Masaba Gupta treated herself to a delightful dessert combo. (Photo Credit: Instagram/@masabagupta)

Masaba Gupta, the newest mommy in town, has treated herself to a well-deserved reward. And we must say, she's earned it! The celebrated fashion designer and her husband, Satyadeep Mishra, welcomed their baby girl on October 11, 2024. In a recent Instagram Story, Masaba shared a sweet moment of indulgence. The picture features a serving tray with a bowl of vanilla ice cream alongside a slice of dark chocolate cake - delicious, isn't it? Along with the photo, Masaba, who's been busy with her newborn, wrote, "I just reward myself these days. Highly recommend." Take a look:

Masaba Gupta often delights her fans with glimpses of her culinary adventures. Recently, on a Sunday, she shared a peek of her scrumptious breakfast on her Instagram Stories. The health-conscious designer appeared to have crafted a meal using leftovers from the previous night. She enjoyed a dish of Thai curry served with rice and beans, topped with crushed peanuts and caramelised onions. Masaba captioned the post with a simple note that read, "Home on a Sunday." Click here to learn more.

Before this, Masaba Gupta shared a glimpse of her tea session with her mother, Neena Gupta. In one of her Instagram posts, the designer uploaded photos of the duo seated indoors in style, each holding a teacup. Another photo in her carousel featured what appeared to be a delicious cookie, followed by a slide showcasing a plate of large chocolate cookies. In the background, berries and cherries were neatly arranged in a separate bowl, accompanied by a bottle of honey, adding a delightful and healthy touch to the spread. Masaba captioned the post, "Unnecessary makeup, sunglasses indoors, feeding pillow, jewels & tea = newborn couture." Click here to learn more.

Well, Masaba's delicious treats are indeed rewarding. What do you think she'll indulge in next?

