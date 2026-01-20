Mumbai's Iconic Irani Cafe B Merwan & Co Shuts After More Than A Century

One of Mumbai's oldest culinary institutions, B. Merwan & Co., has reportedly closed its doors after serving generations of diners for over a century. Situated opposite Grant Road railway station in South Mumbai, the Irani cafe and bakery has been a fixture of local daily life since its founding in 1914 by migrant entrepreneur Boman Merwan Nazarabadi. The closure came to light recently when a simple handwritten note appeared on the cafe's shutter reading, "We are closed. We thank you for your patronage." Dated January 1, 2026, the notice offered no additional details. There has been no official public statement from the owners explaining the reasons behind the shutdown or indicating whether the decision is final, according to reports.

For decades, B. Merwan & Co. was valued not only for its food but also for its old-world charm. It was a living reminder of Mumbai's Irani cafe culture, which has steadily diminished over the years. The cafe was a familiar stop for early-morning commuters, neighbourhood regulars and longtime patrons who returned day after day for affordable snacks, tea and a sense of routine in an ever-changing city.

Mawa cakes, chairs and tables, paintings on the wall each and every thing was iconic...a place where time was frozen. I still can't believe it is closed ? pic.twitter.com/Q9LN6y3fNf — Shantanu Kadam (@shantanurk123) January 18, 2026

A Century-Old Legacy Of Simple, Iconic Fare

At the heart of B Merwan's popularity was its unfussy yet memorable menu. The cafe was best known for its bun maska served with strong Irani chai, along with mawa cakes that often sold out quickly in the morning. Other favourites included mawa samosas, jam puffs, khari biscuits and basic egg preparations. Such simple delights contributed to its reputation as a reliable, everyday eating spot.

Irani cafes were once widespread across Mumbai, established by Zoroastrian Irani immigrants in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. These cafes became known for their egalitarian spaces, simple yet comforting food, and relaxed pace. While hundreds once operated across the city, rising costs and changing urban patterns have reduced their numbers significantly, making each remaining cafe an important link to the city's culinary past.

News of the closure sparked an outpouring of reactions from regular customers and food lovers online. Many shared personal memories tied to the cafe, from childhood visits for mawa cake to habitual tea stops that had remained unchanged for decades. For several patrons, B Merwan & Co was woven into the rhythm of daily life, making its absence especially noticeable.

End Of An Era, Part Of A Wider Trend

In 2014, B Merwan & Co had closed briefly for repairs before reopening, a moment that reassured loyal customers at the time. The current closure, however, appears more conclusive and has prompted renewed discussion about the future of Mumbai's heritage cafes.

Long-standing food establishments across the city have faced mounting challenges in recent years, including high real-estate costs, generational transitions within family-run businesses and shifting consumer preferences. While some Irani cafes have adapted or reinvented themselves, others have struggled to continue in their original form, highlighting the fragile position of legacy food spaces in a rapidly evolving city.

With the shutters down at B Merwan & Co, Mumbai loses more than just a cafe. Its role in preserving a distinctive part of the city's identity will continue to be remembered by those who passed through its doors.