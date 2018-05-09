Microwaving Your Food In Plastic Containers? It May Increase Risk of Diabetes, Obesity and Infertility Have you been microwaving your food in plastic containers, here's why you should rethink. According to scientists, doing so may up your risk of infertility, high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes and even cancer.

A lot has been said about cooking in microwave, how safe or unsafe is it. Bangalore-based Nutritionist Dr. Anju Sood, nutritionist, shares, "The myth that heating food in the microwave oven is dangerous has not been proven yet. For short duration heating, the microwave oven is not dangerous provided ceramic and proper containers are used while cooking and heating."



Experts are divided on the matter of using plastic containers. "The most hazardous chemicals in plastic containers are bisphenol A, commonly known as BPA, and phthalate. The BPA we ingest gets into our bloodstream and may lead to a series of problems like infertility, hormonal changes, changes in gender traits and even different types of cancers. They also have side effects on animals causing testicular cancer, genital deformations, low sperm counts, and infertility in a number of species, including polar bears, deer, whales, and others," said Dr Nitasha Gupta, IVF expert, Indira IVF Hospital, New Delhi.



Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that more than 90 percent of the general population has detectable level of bisphenol A in their bodies, and significant part of it could be attributed to the high level of exposure to BPA. Plastic has other carcinogens as well including PVC, dioxin, and styrene, all of which are linked to cancer.



"The disturbing truth is that heat transfers the chemicals in plastic very effectively into your food. When the food is heated, the food touching the plastic receives the chemicals leaching out. Eating those chemicals can increase risks of cancer, infertility and havoc on the normal functioning of reproductive systems and your brain," she added.



Besides cooking, one should aim towards minimalizing plastic usage everywhere. Dr Swati, a Hyderabad based gynecologist, suggests we should try and minimise the use of plastic as much as possible and pack food in glass containers. She says, that glass never transfer chemicals like plastic, and is a safer bet to heat your meals. "A report from FDA states that chemicals, mostly BPA, adversely effects both male and female fertility," she said.



American society of reproductive health also revealed in one their studies, that BPA inhibits embryo implantation as well, and hence it is linked to higher level of In vitro-fertilization failure.



