Methi Ka Ladoo For Diabetes: This Healthy Winter Sweet May Help Regulate Blood Sugar Levels

Diabetes is a medical condition wherein the body becomes incapable of processing blood glucose or blood sugar well. The disorder is characterised by the body's incapacity to produce insulin or use it efficiently. Insulin is one of the most important hormones in the body as it allows the glucose from our food to be accessed by the cells, in order to supply the energy needed by them to function. During diabetes, the hormone is irregularly produced, leading to an excess of sugar in the blood. There are a number of foods that may help in regulating the levels of blood glucose. The diet of a diabetic person should be monitored and carefully calibrated in order to manage their blood sugar levels, or else it may lead to dangerous complications. Diabetics need to monitor their sugar consumption at all times and should also eat healthy, fibre-rich food in order to better manage their sugar levels.

Methi or fenugreek is one of the best desi foods that may help diabetics keep blood sugar levels under control. One of the most popular desi nuskha or home remedy for diabetes or high blood sugar is said to be consumption of fenugreek water, which is prepared from soaking fenugreek seeds in water overnight. Fenugreek water is said to keep blood sugar levels under control by tackling insulin resistance and making it more responsive. For dessert lovers, there's another way to include fenugreek or methi in their diet- methi ka ladoo! This little known winter sweet may be a healthier option for diabetics to indulge in, instead of other sweets, because of the presence of fenugreek. These ladoos aren't just warm, but eating them during breakfast may help keep blood sugar levels under check through the day.

Methi Ladoos for Diabetes: The winter sweet contains fenugreek seeds, black pepper and cumin

The ladoos are slightly bitter in taste, as they are made using fenugreek seeds, along with spices like black pepper and cumin. Methi ladoos also contain edible gum or gondh, milk, ghee and nuts, making them filling and nutritious. Methi works for regulating blood sugar for a number of reasons. For one, it is rich in fibre, which is absorbed slowly by the body. Fenugreek seeds have been known to improve how the body uses insulin as well as improve the release of insulin. Additionally, fenugreek seeds are also credited with keeping constipation at bay and aiding in weight loss.

It is pertinent here to mention that although methi ke ladoos are healthier than other sweets, diabetics should still consume them in moderation, as they do contain sugar. Diabetics are advised to consult their physician in order to determine the right portion of sweets that they can safely consume, including methi ke ladoos.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.