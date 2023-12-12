'Mean Girls Experience' Restaurants Hit LA And NYC - 'Fetch' Your Forks, It's Happening!

The Mean Girls Experience restaurant is creating quite a buzz.

If you're an avid fan of teen rom-com films, chances are you hold a special place in your heart for the 2004 classic 'Mean Girls,' starring Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert and Amanda Seyfried. Brace yourself for the ultimate cinematic dining experience, as 'The Mean Girls Experience' restaurant is set to open its doors on January 12 in Los Angeles and January 19 in New York, according to a report by People Magazine. Featuring a high school cafeteria-style seating arrangement overlooking a meticulously recreated stage from the iconic winter talent show in the movie, this restaurant promises the perfect setting to belt out 'Jingle Bell Rock' with friends this Christmas.

What's on the food menu?

Master Chef semi-finalist Chef Becky Brown has curated a menu inspired by 'Mean Girls' references, offering a delectable array of dishes. Indulge in culinary creations such as:

Burn Book Burger Sliders

Stab Caesar Salad

1 3 5 Acai Bowl

The Kalteen Brownie

Rainbow + Smiles Cake

Is Butter a Carb? Cookies

Fetch Strudel

Don't miss out on the 'Cool Mom Bar,' featuring a happy hour from 4 to 6 pm.



Dress Code: 'Regina George-Approved'

As per the event listing on Bucketlisters, patrons are encouraged to adhere to the outfit rules: no tank tops two days in a row, only one ponytail per week, and jeans or track pants exclusively on Fridays. And, of course, Wednesdays are designated for pink attire.

Decor: Live That 'Mean Girls' Fantasy

Beyond the gastronomic delights, patrons can relish various film moments, from wandering the halls of North Shore High to gazing into Regina's bedroom mirror. The Museum of Mean Girls showcases iconic outfits, and visitors can snag exclusive Mean Girls Experience merchandise.

Reserving Your Spot

Tickets for the Los Angeles location are currently on sale, with reservations for the New York location yet to go live. Each reservation includes an entree, a side item, a 90-minute table reservation with access to photo opportunities and designated areas, and a Candy Cane Gram.

Prices start at $45 per person, and reservations for the LA location are available from January 12th to April 21st. Secure your spot for a journey into the nostalgic world of 'Mean Girls'!

