Viral Now: This Company Serves You Food Shown In Films As You Watch Them

While watching a film, have you ever found yourself craving the yummy dishes you see on screen? A US company has tapped into this niche desire in a creative way. A recent viral video showcases its signature offering: a multi-course meal inspired by a particular film, served to customers as they watch it on a big screen. The video has already crossed 14 million views on Instagram and has left people online fascinated with the concept. While a few were not convinced by it, many others were impressed with this fusion of films and food.

In the video, a vlogger gives viewers a brief explanation of the dining experience. In the background, we see the movie 'Home Alone' playing. The dishes and drinks captured in the video are part of a "nine-course meal" that is inspired by the film. We spotted Christmas-themed cocktails as well as cheesy pasta (like the one Kevin makes in the microwave). The vlogger further states that each menu item is brought out as it appears on the screen.

The company behind this creative (and now viral) experience is called Fork n' Film. Their tagline is "Don't just watch the movie, taste it". They are currently based in New York and Los Angeles. Watch the complete Instagram reel here.

The video has received more than 700K likes so far. Instagram users have flooded the comment section with positive remarks. Many have expressed an interest in enjoying a movie and meal in this manner. While some have shared which films they'd like to choose, others have done the opposite. Read some of the reactions below:

"Ratatouille in there would be LEGENDARY."

"Let me know when they play Harry Potter And The Sorcerer's Stone...the feast scene. IYKYK."

"Turkish delight from The Chronicles of Narnia."

"I'm looking for the chocolate cake from Matilda."

"I already do this with my friends at home. Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs was an epic night."

"All fun and games until they play "The Menu" iykyk."

"As long as it's not Hannibal that's playing."

"As long as they don't serve the chocolate pie from "The Help"."

What did you think of this idea? Would you like to try it out too? Let us know in the comments below.

