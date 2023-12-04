Viral: Man Claims His 'Veshti' Denied Him Entry To Virat Kohli's Restaurant, Sparks Online Debate

A viral video has led to a debate on dress codes at restaurants (Photo Credit: X/ Sandy_Offfl)

Customers at a fine-dining restaurant are expected to follow certain types of etiquette. Beyond table manners, these rules also extend to dress codes - often imposed by the establishment. This is the case with innumerable restaurants in the country as well as abroad. However, what is considered "formal attire" may not always be easy to decide. A recent viral video has sparked a heated debate on this topic online. In it, a man from Tamil Nadu is seen narrating how his "veshti" (a traditional white wrap-like clothing for the lower body) was the reason why he was not allowed to enter Virat Kohli's restaurant in Mumbai.

Also Read: Watch: This Wedding Has A DIY Roti Counter For Guests - Video Goes Viral

In the video shared on X (formerly Twitter), the man is seen standing in front of One8 Commune in Juhu, Mumbai. The man states that he had travelled all the way from Tamil Nadu to visit the restaurant. But his treatment has left him "disappointed" and "hurt". He explains that after checking into his hotel, he "eagerly rushed" to the Juhu restaurant owned by Virat Kohli - of whom he's also a fan. However, despite wearing what he calls "high-grade attire from a famous brand," the management refused him entry. According to them, his clothes did not meet the required dress code of the establishment.

He expresses hope that such an incident won't happen again. He clarifies that if he had been denied entry for wearing "coloured lungi, 3/4 [pants] or any kind of casual attire," he would have understood. However, he was upset that they did not accept the "dignified attire" that is a part of the culture of his state. Watch the complete video below:

Person with Veshti was not allowed in @imVkohli 's Restaurant



Very nice da👌 pic.twitter.com/oTNGVqzaIz — உன்னைப்போல் ஒருவன் (@Sandy_Offfl) December 2, 2023

Disclaimer: NDTV does not vouch for the claims in the post by the X user.

The X post has received 1.6 million views so far. It has created quite a stir online. X users seem divided over the man's grievance. While some have slammed the restaurant for such practices, others feel differently. Some people believe that the establishment reserves the ultimate right to enforce its dress code. Check out some of the reactions below:

its nothing against your culture..they have denied me entry in shorts and slippers because its their dress code which has to be followed to enter..whether to have a code or not can be a topic of debate..but dont make it a topic of ‘being against culture' — Rishi Punamia (@rishi_punamia) December 2, 2023

Why should restaurants have the dress code ? In the hospitality industry, the customer is king, and the guest is always right. As long as it is not obscene, it should be allowed. Dress code is an elite concept that should be discouraged. — kamal kumar 🇮🇳 (@kamalkumarBJD) December 2, 2023

Dress code. Many high end restaurants follow. Nothing against your particular attire. In many restaurants they rent suits and blazers. — Dilip Patel (@patel_dilip) December 2, 2023

@imVkohli - This is really bad, disrespecting Tamilnadu traditional attire.



"Clothes do not hold intrinsic value but people do. Respect people not clothes"



Very worst 👎#ViratKohliRestaurant#ViratKohli𓃵#TamilNadu — Arthi chandran (@arthi_chandran) December 2, 2023

Their restaurant their choice. Rights of admission reserved and dress code and can be chosen — happy flowers team (@ManCityKD) December 2, 2023

Stop victimizing yourself. Many pubs and bars don't let people enter if they're dressed casually as well. Not everything has to be about culture. — Priyanka Jain (@Priyank46021978) December 2, 2023

As he narrates this, a girl is coming out of this restaurant in shots!



That is fine for them. — V Gopalan (@TheGopalan) December 3, 2023

I am of opinion that private businesses should have freedom to set dress code



It's not public place nor is it paid by public tax



There are places where u won't be allowed in jeans or shorts



Let market forces take their own course 🙏 — ً (@col_hindsight) December 3, 2023

What did you think of the incident? Let us know in the comments below.

Also Read: Swiggy Instamart Shares Special Message For Grandmasters R Praggnanandhaa And Vaishali