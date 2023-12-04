Viral: Man Claims His 'Veshti' Denied Him Entry To Virat Kohli's Restaurant, Sparks Online Debate

A viral video has led to a debate on dress codes at restaurants (Photo Credit: X/ Sandy_Offfl)
Customers at a fine-dining restaurant are expected to follow certain types of etiquette. Beyond table manners, these rules also extend to dress codes - often imposed by the establishment. This is the case with innumerable restaurants in the country as well as abroad. However, what is considered "formal attire" may not always be easy to decide. A recent viral video has sparked a heated debate on this topic online. In it, a man from Tamil Nadu is seen narrating how his "veshti" (a traditional white wrap-like clothing for the lower body) was the reason why he was not allowed to enter Virat Kohli's restaurant in Mumbai.
In the video shared on X (formerly Twitter), the man is seen standing in front of One8 Commune in Juhu, Mumbai. The man states that he had travelled all the way from Tamil Nadu to visit the restaurant. But his treatment has left him "disappointed" and "hurt". He explains that after checking into his hotel, he "eagerly rushed" to the Juhu restaurant owned by Virat Kohli - of whom he's also a fan. However, despite wearing what he calls "high-grade attire from a famous brand," the management refused him entry. According to them, his clothes did not meet the required dress code of the establishment.
He expresses hope that such an incident won't happen again. He clarifies that if he had been denied entry for wearing "coloured lungi, 3/4 [pants] or any kind of casual attire," he would have understood. However, he was upset that they did not accept the "dignified attire" that is a part of the culture of his state. Watch the complete video below:
The X post has received 1.6 million views so far. It has created quite a stir online. X users seem divided over the man's grievance. While some have slammed the restaurant for such practices, others feel differently. Some people believe that the establishment reserves the ultimate right to enforce its dress code. Check out some of the reactions below:
