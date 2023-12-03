Swiggy Instamart Shares Special Message For Grandmasters R Praggnanandhaa And Vaishali

Swiggy Instamart shared a special message for the grandmasters. (Image Credit: X)

Chess player Vaishali Rameshbabu and her younger brother R Praggnanandhaa rewrote the record books by becoming the first-ever Grandmaster siblings pair in history. This achievement came after Vaishali surpassed the 2500 rating during the IV Elllobregat Open 2023 on Saturday, making her India's third female Grandmaster. Congratulations are in order for the 22-year-old, who has now joined the ranks of legendary players such as Vishwanathan Anand, Koneru Humpy, Harika Dronavalli, Dibyendu Barua, and more. Swiggy Instamart commemorated Vaishali and Praggnanandhaa's significant feat by sharing a special post on X (formerly Twitter).

On December 2, the grocery delivery app re-shared a post by a user, likening the sibling duo to the explosive combination of Pepsi and Mentos. For your information, Swiggy Instamart was referring to the viral trend where users conduct experiments by adding Mentos to a cold drink, causing it to shoot out of the bottle in a high fountain. A user shared a picture of Vaishali Rameshbabu and R Praggnanandhaa and wrote, "Praggnanandhaa and Vaishali become the first-ever brother-sister duo in the history of chess to be Grandmasters! A proud day for India!" Re-sharing the now-viral post, Swiggy Instamart wrote, "Duo is more dangerous than Pepsi and Mentos." Take a look:

Also Read: Viral Video: This Macaroni-Filled Samosa Has Swiggy's Attention

Duo more dangerous than Pepsi and Mentos 🤭 https://t.co/INcYkxg7PA — Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) December 2, 2023

Before this, in August of this year, Amul gave a shout-out to R Praggnanandhaa. This came after the 18-year-old made India proud by becoming only the second Indian, following Viswanathan Anand, to reach the final of the FIDE World Cup held in Azerbaijan's Baku. Praggnanandhaa played against the world's number one, Magnus Carlsen. Soon after his achievement, Amul did something special to honour his mother with their topical. Amul shared a picture of a graphical representation of the Indian prodigy with his mother. In the picture, Praggnanandhaa can be seen sitting at the chess table, relishing bread and butter, while his mother stands beside him. Amul's wordplay at the header read, "Grand Maa Ster!" and "BonaFIDE Taste!" at the footer of the poster. Sharing the graphical representation, Amul wrote, "Amul Topical: R. Praggnanandhaa's mother contributes quietly to his success in chess!"

Also Read: Swiggy Instamart's Creative Resignation Letter Is A Hit With All Food-Lovers