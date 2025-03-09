Masaba Gupta's Secret To Beating The Heat? A Glass Of This Cooing Juice

Summer is upon us, and the importance of staying hydrated cannot be stressed enough. In addition to staying hydrated, you might want to ensure that the beverage you're drinking is both healthy and delicious. Fashion designer Masaba Gupta has just recommended an easy option in her latest Instagram post. She revealed what keeps her cool in this hot weather - a humble glass of petha juice, also known as ash gourd juice. Masaba shared a picture of herself holding a glass of this nutritious drink. In the caption, she wrote, "The season has changed, and the petha juice is back." Take a look:

This is not the first time Masaba Gupta has endorsed the benefits of ash gourd. The designer previously shared a glimpse of her meal on Instagram Stories. The spread featured ash gourd soup, dal salad with "burnt onion," and grilled chicken. The text on the image read, "Back on my health trip." But Masaba didn't skip treating her taste buds - she ended the meal on a sweet note with a cupcake. "And a cupcake for dessert," she added. Read the full story here.

Before this, Masaba Gupta was seen having a spoonful of Chyawanprash. Sharing a picture on her Instagram Stories, she wrote, "Chyawanprash for the win." Chyawanprash is made from a blend of herbs, spices, and fruits. It is rich in antioxidants and is known to boost immunity, improve digestion, and increase energy levels. Here is the full story.

We love how candid Masaba Gupta is about her healthy eating habits.