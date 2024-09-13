Masaba Gupta Reveals What She Eats On A 'Really Good' Day, Follows The '80/20 Rule'

Masaba Gupta took to Instagram to share a carousel of her daily diet (Photo: Instagram/ masabagupta)

Masaba Gupta's love for food is well-known. The star likes to savour healthy homemade delights but she also doesn't say no to a delicious indulgence. It is all about maintaining a good balance between the two and Masaba recently revealed that she follows the "80/20" rule. In the caption of an Instagram carousel post, she wrote, "The 80/20 rule is golden for me. 80% of the time it's great, nutritious food and the rest of the time - BRING On THE [emojis for a pastry, French fries, pizza and burger] - cos I love it all." In the post, she revealed what she eats "on a really good day". Find out more about her daily diet below:

Masaba Gupta starts her day at 6.30 am with a light elixir: warm water with saunf (fennel seeds) and jeera (cumin seeds). At 9 am, her breakfast includes a nourishing portion of Bircher Muesli with berries. We spotted raspberries and blueberries in her bowl. After her workout, Masaba Gupta energises herself with a protein shake. She also showed us what she sustains herself with in between her work calls and shoots. She relishes five soaked almonds and five walnuts for a nutrient boost. She also sips on some cool chaas (buttermilk).

Masaba gave us an example of her "working lunch" at 1 pm. She enjoyed aloo bhindi, chicken curry, rice and sprouts salad. Around 5 pm is her "snack time". The picture did not describe what the treat was, but it looked like a baked whole wheat/multigrain pizza or toastie base with toppings such as chicken, cheese and veggies. For dinner at 7 pm, Masaba relished two boiled eggs with their yolks and some chicken broth. "This is what I eat when I don't want to think about what I'm going to have or like, I'm not that hungry, but I gotta eat because I gotta get that protein in."

