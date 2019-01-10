Manage Type-2 Diabetes: Eat Breakfast Like A King!

Health experts constantly talk about the importance of eating breakfast every day. With this, it doesn't mean that you are good with just having one apple or a glass of milk in the morning. Having a healthy, wholesome breakfast along with a glass of fresh fruit juice or milk is important. Many health studies and journals have shown that eating a healthy breakfast every day could bring about various health benefits like better digestion, improved metabolism, so on and so forth.

Now, the new research, published in The Journal of Nutrition, shows the importance of eating healthy early in the morning. A team of German experts conducted a review of existing studies and found that even skipping breakfast occasionally is associated with a higher risk of developing type-2 diabetes.

The researchers looked at data from more than 96,000 people, from six different studies and came to a conclusion that if we skip our breakfast for even once a week, we are at a 6 percent higher risk of developing type-2 diabetes.

The researchers found that the number rose from there, with skipping breakfast 4 or 5 times per week leading to an increased risk of 55 percent. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 90 to 95 percent of the 30 million people in the US living with diabetes have type-2 diabetes. While type-1 diabetes is less common and generally diagnosed early in life, type-2 diabetes typically develops in people over the age of 45.

Other reasons of developing type-2 diabetes include being overweight and sedentary lifestyle, along with genetics. According to researchers, since there is a link between type-2 diabetes, blood sugar, and insulin, it isn't surprising to dietitians that skipping breakfast could also lead to an increased risk of diabetes.

Speaking about the study, Jenna Freeman Scudder, RD, a dietitian at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, said that some small studies suggest that skipping the morning meal can actually lead to more insulin resistance. She further added, "Insulin resistance is a condition that requires more insulin to bring blood sugar into the normal range. And when it's chronic, there's a major risk factor for type-2 diabetes."

Moreover, the dietitian added that skipping breakfast regularly may increase your blood sugar following both lunch and dinner, which can put unnecessary stress on the body and over health.