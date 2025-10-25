Mallika Sherawat Reveals The Secret To Staying Fit At 49: "Veganism, Yoga And A Unique Dessert"

Mallika Sherawat, who recently celebrated her 49th birthday in Goa, continues to stand out in the world of fitness. The actress frequently focuses on physical workouts to maintain her slim physique. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Mallika credited consistent yoga and a plant-based diet for helping her stay in peak wellness without resorting to extremes. She revealed that clean eating and mindful living are the core of her lifestyle, keeping her energised through long days. Mallika's routine reflects a balance between discipline and nourishment, showing how she prioritises health over shortcuts.

Mallika shared that she has been a vegan for quite some time, and her diet excludes all animal and dairy products. She mainly eats fruits, salads, and Thai green curry as part of her daily routine. Additionally, she avoids milk, lassi, paneer and cheese. Talking about her favourite fruit, Mallika said mango tops her list. "My breakfast is usually a lot of fresh fruits," she added. As for dessert, she only eats dates.

Mallika Sherawat also shared that she often includes bhindi in her diet. "I like bhindi a lot. Bhindi, of course, I prefer it in a vegetable form, in a cooked form, but a lot of green salads and avocado. I also like a lot of avocados. I like Thai green curry because it's made with coconut milk, and it has the right kind of spices," the actress said.

Earlier, Mallika Sherawat mentioned that she is committed to following a healthy diet, which normally comprises home-cooked food. She also strictly tries to follow a no-eating-outside rule. The star told IANS, "I was always a vegetarian and for the last 10 years I have been a vegan. I think what our grandparents used to eat was real food, full of nutrition. Now there is so much pollution and pesticides; the quality of food has gone down. We have to be careful about what we consume nutrition-wise."

The actress added, "I eat a lot of fresh fruits, vegetables, green juices and nuts. I prefer nuts as snacks and strictly avoid gluten."

