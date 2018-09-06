Makhana For Weight Loss: What Makes Fox Nuts A Healthy Snack To Lose Weight

Fox nuts, also popularly known as makhana, make for amazing snacks to munch on. Roasted with a spoonful of ghee and topped with a dash of salt and pepper, crunchy makhanas taste heavenly. In fact, they are deemed nutritious and have paved their way into the list of 'healthy foods.' Fox nuts (or lotus seeds) come from a plant known as Euryale Fox that grows in the ponds in eastern Asia. They are low in cholesterol, fat and sodium, making them an ideal snack for untimely hunger pangs. They are also gluten-free, protein-rich and high in carbohydrates. Moreover, makhanas are known to help lose weight. If eaten in the right quantity and right manner, makhanas may stimulate your weight loss journey. What makes makhanas a healthy snack and how do they help shed kilos, we tell you all.

Health Benefits Of Makhanas

Makhanas are low in sodium content and high in potassium and magnesium, making them useful for people with high blood pressure. The high calcium content makes them great for bone and teeth health. The astringent properties in fox nuts help reduce kidney problems. They have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that make them excellent for reducing chronic inflammation and oxidative stress in the body. Makhanas are low glycaemic index foods, which make them good for diabetes. The calcium and iron content present in makhanas make them great for pregnant women.

Makhana for weight loss: Makhanas are low in sodium content and high in potassium and magnesium

Makhanas For Weight Loss

Here's what makes makhanas the perfect snack for weight loss:

According to the USDA, a cup or 32 grams of makhanas have 106 calories. Fox nuts can make an excellent snack as they are low in calories.

Makhanas can keep you fuller for longer; thanks to the presence of sufficient amount of protein. Protein helps prevent you from overeating and cravings.

They have negligible amount of saturated fats, making them super healthy for the body.

Being low glycaemic foods, makhanas help manage your blood sugar levels.

How To Use Makhana For Weight Loss?

Makhanas can be eaten ground or roasted. Soaked in water overnight, they can be added to soups, salads or other curry dishes. The puffed lotus seeds are also added in rice puddings and other dry roasted snacks. Here's how you can use them for weight loss:

In a heavy bottomed pan, dry roast the makhana on low to medium heat. Once they are roasted evenly, add not more than a teaspoon of ghee, salt and pepper to it. Stir for a few more minutes, until it is mixed well. Now, allow the makhanas to cool completely. Store them in an air-tight container.

Instead of grabbing fried snacks, pick a handful of makhanas every day to boost your weight loss journey. Needless to say, you have to pair them with a healthy diet and regular exercise. Remember, anything in excess is bad. Excessive consumption of fox nuts can cause allergies, gastrointestinal issues, constipation, bloating and flatulence.