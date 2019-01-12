Makar Sankranti 2019: 5 Traditional Makar Sankranti Desserts You Have To Try

Indian festivals and desserts share a unique bond that needs no introduction. No matter what the occasion is, we have our signature desserts ready to make our festivities even sweeter. Makar Sankranti is one such festival that is incomplete without its traditional sweetmeats. From chikki and payesh to puran poli, Makar Sankranti is indeed a foodie's dream come true.

Here are some of our favourite desserts from around the country we cannot wait to dig into.

1. Til Ladoo: Til ladoo and Makar Sankranti are synonymous to each other. This Sankranti staple is made by moulding a mix of sesame seeds and jaggery. Sesame and jaggery are two very significant components of Makar Sankranti celebrations. Because of their warming nature, they are used widely across all winter preparations. Here's a recipe with which you can prepare some til ladoos in the comfort of your own kitchen.

2. Chikki: Chikki is a flat and brittle dessert made with peanuts and molten jaggery. There are many variations to this classic winter desserts, some types of chikki also include sesame seeds. It is an intrinsic part of Sankranti celebrations across north India.

3. Puran Poli: The sweetened flat bread stuffed with delicious stuffing of mung and jaggery is a treat to the soul. The wholesome preparation is a famous Maharashtrian delicacy that is also prepared around Diwali and Naraka Chaturdashi celebrations.

4. Doodh Puli: Doodh puli is a festive treat prepared lavishly across Bengal and parts of Orissa during Poush Sankranti. Dudh puli is essentially a rice flour-stuffed dumpling boiled with thick milk sweetened by date palm jaggery or khejur gur that is available only for a few months around the year. The crumbly stuffing is made of coconut and date palm jaggery. Pithe puli is another similar dish that is also served during Sankranti, the only difference is that pithe puli is a fried dumpling that is not dipped in milk.

5. Lai: Lai is a Bihari Sankranti delicacy, which is basically a ladoo made with a mixture of puffed rice, sesame seeds and molten jaggery. Along with lai, people of Bihar also relish various other delicacies like dahi chura, khichdi and litti chokha.

Did we miss out on your favourite Makar Sankranti dessert? Do let us know in the comments section below. Happy Makar Sankranti 2019!