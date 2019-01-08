Makar Sankranti 2019: Date, Time, Significance and Foods to Celebrate The Festival

Makar Sankranti is just around the corner and the festive vibe is hard to miss. The harvest festival is celebrated with much fervour across the country. Makar Sankranti celebrates the sun's shift into Capricorn (also called Makar in Sanksrit). It is around the same time that sun starts making transition towards North. From this point onwards, the cold, short and wintery days start giving way to slightly longer and warmer days. The limited sunlight takes a toll on crop harvesting, which is why when the sun moves towards North, the country rejoices at the prospect of warm days and longer spell of sunlight. They celebrate the auspicious occasion with a lot of delicious food, folk tales, songs and dance rituals.

When Is Makar Sakranti 2019?

This year Makar Sakranti tithi starts on 14th January 2019, and goes on till 15th January 2019.

Punya Kaal Muhurta = 07:20 a.m. to 12:40 p.m. (15th January)

Duration = 5 Hours 19 Mins

Sankranti Moment = 8:05 p.m on 14th, January

Mahapunya Kaal Muhurta = 07:20 a.m. to 09:07 p.m. (15th January)

Duration = 1 Hour 46 Mins (Source: Drikpanchang.com )

Makar Sankranti Significance | How Is Makar Sankranti Celebrated | Foods to Celebrate Makar Sankranti

Makar Sankranti is celebrated widely among Hindu devotees. In Allahabad, thousands gather near the banks of Ganga for Maagh Mela. Priests and devotees alike sit and meditate in the holy vicinity. They also offer their prayers to the Sun God or Surya. Celebrated on 14th or 15th January, the Sankranti celebrations coincide with that of Lohri, Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Maagh Bihu in Assam, Poush Sakranti in Bengal. For the agricultural community, the period is especially significant as this is the time when they begin harvesting their rabi crops. In many regions people wake up early, bathe and indulge in kite flying competitions while munching onto some signature delicacies.

(Also Read: Lohri 2019: Date, Significance, Celebration And Festive Foods Of This Harvest Festival)

Til ladoo, made of warming and nutritious sesame and jaggery, is a classic Makar Sankranti preparation. In Maharashtra, people also greet each other on this day saying, 'til-gul ghyaa, aani goad-goad bolaa', which translates to eat til and jaggery and speak well. Maharashtrians also prepare delicious puran poli during Sankranti. Another Sankranti staple across Delhi and Haryana is gajak, revdi, peanuts, and popcorns. People also prepare kheer, roshogolla and other chenna-based sweetmeats in large scale in parts of Bengal and Orissa. In Bihar, people also relish delicious khichdi on this day. In Uttarakhand, people make sweetmeats out of sweetened flour (flour and gur) deep-fried in ghee and mould them in shapes such as drums, and swords to feed to black crows, this ritual is known as Kale Kauva.

Here's wishing you all a very happy Makar Sankranti! Make sure you get to taste all the traditional delicacies.

