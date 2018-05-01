Maintaining A Healthy Lifestyle May Help You Live Longer By More Than A Decade According to a U.S. study published in journal Circulation, adults, especially in their middle age, who maintain a healthy lifestyle may live longer by more than a decade and will be less prone to dangerous diseases like heart and cancer.

Eating right and exercising regularly also contribute to a lower risk of chronic disease. Senior study author Dr. Frank Hu of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston said, "although we already know that healthy lifestyle habits can reduce risk of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease and cancer, few studies have quantified the benefits of these lifestyle factors on prolonging life expectancy." She further added, "avoidance of smoking and maintaining a healthy weight are critical for prevention of cancer, cardiovascular disease, and other chronic diseases. Eating right and exercising regularly are not only important for maintaining a healthy weight, but also contribute to a lower risk of chronic disease, and not drinking too much is key to reducing risk of cancer and accidental injuries and deaths."



While it's already well known that healthy lifestyle choices can increase life expectancy and lower the risk of chronic disease, the study offers fresh evidence of exactly how many extra years people can add to their lives, said Keith Diaz, a researcher at Columbia University Medical Center in New York City who wasn't involved in the study.



But, there are many factors, other than the ones mentioned above, that talks about expanding our lifespan by 5 to 7 years. Let's start with good sleep patterns, which can help men live longer, however, women can benefit if they follow a diverse diet, as per the study published in the Journal of the American College of Nutrition. The study investigated the ways diet contributed to the relationship between sleep quality and mortality among elderly men and women. It was observed that women who follow a healthy diet, including sources rich in vitamin B6, could still live long lives despite poor sleep habits.



There's another study that says drinking a cup of coffee everyday may help you live longer than those who don't drink coffee. The study was published in the journal Nature Medicine that provides evidence that caffeine and its own metabolites may counter the action of these circulating nucleic-acid metabolites, possibly explaining why coffee drinkers tend to live longer than abstainers.



(Inputs from REUTERS)



